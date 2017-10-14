Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Votes Harvey Weinstein Out

Harvey Weinstein taken yet another blow and this time it’s a big one. OUCH!

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced that the 1999 Oscar winning producer is no longer part of the Oscar club after the board of governors.

The film academy’s 54-member board of governors, which includes such industry luminaries as Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, Kathleen Kennedy and Whoopi Goldberg, voted in an emergency meeting on Saturday morning to remove Weinstein from the organization’s ranks in an unprecedented public rebuke of a prominent industry figure.

The Academy issued a statement in which they said,their decision was made to “send a message that the era of willful ignorance and shameful complicity in sexually predatory behavior and workplace harassment in our industry is over.”

It continued … “What’s at issue here is a deeply troubling problem that has no place in our society. The Board continues to work to establish ethical standards of conduct that all Academy members will be expected to exemplify.”

According to sources, Weinstein who has been fired by his own company and is currently in Arizona for rehab.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is the world’s preeminent movie related organization, comprised of 8,000+ accomplished men and women working in cinema.

Sexual Assault Allegations

Harvey Weinstein sexual misconduct allegations:

In October 2017, The New York Times and The New Yorker reported that more than a dozen women accused Weinstein of sexually harassing, assaulting, or raping them. Many other women in the film industry subsequently reported similar experiences with Weinstein, who denied any non-consensual sex. As a result of these accusations, Weinstein was fired from his production company, expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, his wife Georgina Chapman left him, and leading figures in politics whom he had supported denounced him.