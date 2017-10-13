Angie Everhart Adds to Weinstein Saga of Sexual Allegations

Could things get any worse for producer Harry Weinstein? The answer is yes…thanks to Angie Everhart.

Everhart is the most recent actress to come forward and tell all about her encounter with the disgraced Hollywood film mogul.

Everhart revealed details on TMZ Live. She claims that Weinstein broke into the room where she was sleeping on a yacht, held her at bay while he and mãsturbated.

The incident happened more than 10 years ago on a yacht during the Venice Film Festival (she mistakenly said Cannes). She says she had just arrived from the United States, was jetlagged and went to a cabin and fell asleep. The next thing she knew, Weinstein was over her, blocking the door and pleasuring himself.

She says he told her not to tell anyone, but, “I told everyone.” Angie says she told other actors, producers — anyone who would listen — and all they said was, “oh that’s just Harvey.” Angie says everyone knew that Weinstein committed such acts but no one did a damn thing until last week. Full story here

