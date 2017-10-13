Angie Everhart Adds to Weinstein Saga of Sexual Allegations
Could things get any worse for producer Harry Weinstein? The answer is yes…thanks to Angie Everhart.
Everhart is the most recent actress to come forward and tell all about her encounter with the disgraced Hollywood film mogul.
Everhart revealed details on TMZ Live. She claims that Weinstein broke into the room where she was sleeping on a yacht, held her at bay while he and mãsturbated.
The incident happened more than 10 years ago on a yacht during the Venice Film Festival (she mistakenly said Cannes). She says she had just arrived from the United States, was jetlagged and went to a cabin and fell asleep. The next thing she knew, Weinstein was over her, blocking the door and pleasuring himself.
She says he told her not to tell anyone, but, “I told everyone.” Angie says she told other actors, producers — anyone who would listen — and all they said was, “oh that’s just Harvey.” Angie says everyone knew that Weinstein committed such acts but no one did a damn thing until last week. Full story here
Angie Everhart Gossip News and Trivia:
- Was once told by Eileen Ford that redheads don’t sell.
- Angie Everhart was once engaged to millionaire businessman Jimmy Traboulis.
- Owns a Maltese dog named Sir Edward Van Halen II
- In October 1998 gave Home and Garden television a tour of her Hollywood Hills home.
- Lived in Paris for several years and speaks fluent French.
- Was the first redhead on the cover of Glamour magazine.
- Broke her back at the age of 19 when she fell off a horse and had to learn how to walk again.
- Attended Harvey S. Firestone High School and graduated in 1987.
- Was her high school mascot, the Firestone Falcon.
- Angie Everhart started modeling at the age of 16.
- Her father Bobby is an engineer, and her mother Ginny is a homemaker. Moved to Paris by herself at the age of 17.
- Is an avid skydiver.
- Her brother’s name is Michael and her younger sister’s name is Amber.
- Was the Mole (the player who sabotaged the game preventing money being put into the pot for the winner) on The Mole: Episode #4.1 (2004). She prevented $195,000 from being added to the pot
- Her favorite music is rock ‘n’ roll.
- Since Another Nine & a Half Weeks (1997), a/k/a Another 9 1/2 Weeks, she has appeared partially or fully nude in several photo shoots and movies, including a topless appearance in The Substitute: Failure Is Not an Option (2001).
- During an episode of The Real Gilligan’s Island (2004) she sliced her finger with a knife, cutting two tendons.
- She had to be life-flighted off the island and eventually “cast off”, giving the Movie Star title to co-star Erika Eleniak.
- Suffers from migraine headaches caused by TMJ. Recently, as seen on Dr. 90210 (2004), she used Botox injections in her jaw to help relieve the pain.
- Charged with DUI on May 1, 2008. Arrested April 24, 2008 in Los Angeles.
- Ended her 9-month engagement to Joe Pesci. The couple had been together for 8 years. [April 2008]
- Ex-daughter-in-law of George Hamilton and Alana Stewart.
(May 14, 2013) Had surgery for thyroid cancer.
- Gave birth to her 1st child at age 39, a son Kayden Bobby Everhart on July 24, 2009. Child’s father is her ex-boyfriend, Chad Stansbury.
- Friend of Gena Lee Nolin, who also has a thyroid condition.
- She has German and English ancestry. Her family’s surname was spelled “Eberhard” several generations back.
- Attended high school with Melina Kanakaredes.
(December 6, 2014) Married for the 2nd time her boyfriend of 2 years Carl Ferro following an 8-month-long engagement. Ferro’s daughter JoAnn served as flower girl. The coupled exchanged vows they wrote themselves and a sand ceremony joined the family unit. The nuptials were caught on camera for David Tutera’s CELEBrations, airing on WE tv in early 2015. The bride and groom got engaged on their second anniversary as a couple in April, when Ferro proposed in an elevator – the same spot where they shared their first kiss.
- Her Chinese Astrological sign is the Rooster.
- Has 2 dogs and 4 cats as pets.
- Everhart was diagnosed with thyroid cancer and had a surgery on May 14, 2013. A representative of hers said, “[Angie] wants to set the record straight by letting everyone know that it is true that she has been diagnosed with thyroid cancer, however, the prognosis is very good.” She recently filed for bankruptcy due to medical expenses from thyroid cancer treatment.
- On February 28, 2012, she began co-hosting the weekly live podcast Hot N Heavy with Greg Wilson on the Toad Hop Network. It is recorded at Jon Lovitz Comedy Club & Podcast Theater.
- Her famous long red hair earned her three Crown Awards for “Best Redhead” at the Super-Hair.Net website from 2005 to 2007. She also represented the United States in two Super-Hair World Cup tournaments, winning the championship through online votes in both 2006 and 2010.
- Inducted into the Hair Fan’s Hall of Fame in 2007.