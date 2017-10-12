Royal Buzz Will Prince Harry Pop the Question to Meghan Markle
Will Prince Harry and girlfriend actress Meghan Markle be the next Royal couple to walk down the Royal wedding aisle?
Prince Harry can Marry Meghan Markle
According to New York Daily News, “The buzz at the Royal wedding of Queen Elizabeth’s cousin Prince Philip of Serbia to commoner Danica Marinkovic at the White Palace in Belgrade was that Prince Harry would announce his engagement to Meghan Markle during the holidays,” according to a source at last weekend’s union, where celebrations last three days.
Rumors that Harry and Markle would marry started popping up online Wednesday, with Us Weekly reporting that the engagement has already happened and the announcement would come “soon.”
“There were two dozen royals at the wedding and the buzz was about ‘who’s next,’” we’re told. Read more of this gossip here
Meghan Markle Gossip News Trivia
- For a scene in A Lot Like Love (2005), the 2nd A.D. had to teach her how to drive stick shift just an hour before filming.
- Attended Northwestern University, where she majored in theater and international relations. After graduating, she worked for the U.S embassy in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
- Meghan’s father is Caucasian, and has English, German (Pennsylvania Dutch), Irish, Scottish, and Scots-Irish/Northern Irish ancestry, including colonial American roots going back to the 1600s. Meghan’s mother is African-American.
- Daughter of Thomas W. Markle, director of photography on Married with Children (1987).
- She was born on the same day as her Suits (2011) co-star Abigail Spencer: August 4, 1981.
- Separated from her husband of 20 months, Trevor Engelson. [May 2013]
- In a relationship with Prince Harry Windsor, son of Prince Charles and Princess Diana, and grandson of Queen Elizabeth II. ‘Royal’ reporter Camilla Tominey of the UK’s Sunday Express broke the story.
- Is an avid foodie whose culinary skills were woven into the home skills of her character, Rachel, in Suits (2011).
- Runs her own food blog website, The Tig, which she launched in May 2014 for people with a discerning palate and hunger for food, travel, fashion, and beauty. The website name was inspired by an Italian red wine, Tignanello.
- Is 16 years younger than her paternal half-sister, Samantha Grant Markle.
- Counts American businesswoman and network executive Bonnie Hammer as a major mentor for her career both on and off the screen.
- In an episode of Suits (2011), she slaps twice Patrick J. Adams.
- Traveled to Africa for three weeks with Prince Harry.[August 2017].