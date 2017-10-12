Royal Buzz Will Prince Harry Pop the Question to Meghan Markle

Will Prince Harry and girlfriend actress Meghan Markle be the next Royal couple to walk down the Royal wedding aisle?

Prince Harry can Marry Meghan Markle

According to New York Daily News, “The buzz at the Royal wedding of Queen Elizabeth’s cousin Prince Philip of Serbia to commoner Danica Marinkovic at the White Palace in Belgrade was that Prince Harry would announce his engagement to Meghan Markle during the holidays,” according to a source at last weekend’s union, where celebrations last three days.

Rumors that Harry and Markle would marry started popping up online Wednesday, with Us Weekly reporting that the engagement has already happened and the announcement would come “soon.”

“There were two dozen royals at the wedding and the buzz was about ‘who’s next,’” we’re told. Read more of this gossip here

