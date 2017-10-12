Kate Beckinsale Claims that for Harvey Weinstein “Age Didn’t Matter”

Harvey Weinstein has another Hollywood actress claiming he sexually harassed her. Kate Beckinsale said her career suffered for rejecting Weinstein’s advances when she was still a minor.

Shameless Harvey Weinstein wouldn’t even let age come between him and his prey, according to Kate Beckinsale. The Underworld actress, 44, revealed in an Instagram post on Thursday that the movie mogul came onto her when she was just a 17-year-old ingénue. Like many of his alleged victims, Beckinsale says Weinstein tried to assault her during a hotel room meeting early on in her career.

Kate Beckinsale Instagram Post

I was called to meet Harvey Weinstein at the Savoy Hotel when I was 17. I assumed it would be in a conference room which was very common.When I arrived ,reception told me to go to his room . He opened the door in his bathrobe . I was incredibly naive and young and it did not cross my mind that this older ,unattractive man would expect me to have any sexual interest in him .After declining alcohol and announcing that I had school in the morning I left ,uneasy but unscathed.A few years later he asked me if he had tried anything with me in that first meeting .I realized he couldn’t remember if he had assaulted me or not .I had what I thought were boundaries – I said no to him professionally many times over the years-some of which ended up with him screaming at me calling me a cunt and making threats, some of which made him laughingly tell people oh “Kate lives to say no to me .” It speaks to the status quo in this business that I was aware that standing up for myself and saying no to things,while it did allow me to feel uncompromised in myself,undoubtedly harmed my career and was never something I felt supported by anyone other than my family.I would like to applaud the women who have come forward , and to pledge that we can from this create a new paradigm where producers,managers,executives and assistants and everyone who has in the past shrugged and said ” well, that’s just Harvey /Mr X/insert name here ” will realize that we in numbers can affect real change.For every moment like this there have been thousands where a vulnerable person has confided outrageous unprofessional behavior and found they have no recourse, due to an atmosphere of fear that it seems almost everyone has been living in .I had a male friend who, based on my experience,warned a young actress who said she was going to dinner with Harvey to be careful. He received a phone call the next day saying he would never work in another Miramax film ;the girl was already sleeping with Harvey and had told him that my friend had warned her off.Let’s stop allowing our young women to be sexual cannon fodder,and let’s remember that Harvey is an emblem of a system that is sick,and that we have work to do.

Kate Beckinsale Gossip News and Trivia

Kate Beckinsale studied French and Russian literature while a student at Oxford.

studied French and Russian literature while a student at Oxford. Studied at New College Oxford, but left to pursue her acting career before completing her degree course.

Her mother, Judy Loe is an actress, and her father, Richard Beckinsale, was famous as a comedy actor.

Attended grade/primary school at Flexlands Private School in London, England, she took ballet there and it was at this young age that her father died of a heart attack.

Younger half-sister of Samantha Beckinsale.

Got the lead female role in Pearl Harbor (2001) after Charlize Theron pulled out to do Sweet November (2001).

Lost out to Juliette Binoche for a part in Wuthering Heights (1992).

Has a daughter, Lily Mo Sheen (b. 31 January 1999), with Welsh actor Michael Sheen.

Suffers from stomach ulcers.

Harvey Weinstein Plane Bound for Rehab Diverted