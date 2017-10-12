Kate Beckinsale Claims that for Harvey Weinstein “Age Didn’t Matter”
Harvey Weinstein has another Hollywood actress claiming he sexually harassed her. Kate Beckinsale said her career suffered for rejecting Weinstein’s advances when she was still a minor.
Shameless Harvey Weinstein wouldn’t even let age come between him and his prey, according to Kate Beckinsale. The Underworld actress, 44, revealed in an Instagram post on Thursday that the movie mogul came onto her when she was just a 17-year-old ingénue. Like many of his alleged victims, Beckinsale says Weinstein tried to assault her during a hotel room meeting early on in her career.
Kate Beckinsale Instagram Post
I was called to meet Harvey Weinstein at the Savoy Hotel when I was 17. I assumed it would be in a conference room which was very common.When I arrived ,reception told me to go to his room . He opened the door in his bathrobe . I was incredibly naive and young and it did not cross my mind that this older ,unattractive man would expect me to have any sexual interest in him .After declining alcohol and announcing that I had school in the morning I left ,uneasy but unscathed.A few years later he asked me if he had tried anything with me in that first meeting .I realized he couldn’t remember if he had assaulted me or not .I had what I thought were boundaries – I said no to him professionally many times over the years-some of which ended up with him screaming at me calling me a cunt and making threats, some of which made him laughingly tell people oh “Kate lives to say no to me .” It speaks to the status quo in this business that I was aware that standing up for myself and saying no to things,while it did allow me to feel uncompromised in myself,undoubtedly harmed my career and was never something I felt supported by anyone other than my family.I would like to applaud the women who have come forward , and to pledge that we can from this create a new paradigm where producers,managers,executives and assistants and everyone who has in the past shrugged and said ” well, that’s just Harvey /Mr X/insert name here ” will realize that we in numbers can affect real change.For every moment like this there have been thousands where a vulnerable person has confided outrageous unprofessional behavior and found they have no recourse, due to an atmosphere of fear that it seems almost everyone has been living in .I had a male friend who, based on my experience,warned a young actress who said she was going to dinner with Harvey to be careful. He received a phone call the next day saying he would never work in another Miramax film ;the girl was already sleeping with Harvey and had told him that my friend had warned her off.Let’s stop allowing our young women to be sexual cannon fodder,and let’s remember that Harvey is an emblem of a system that is sick,and that we have work to do.
Kate Beckinsale Gossip News and Trivia
- Kate Beckinsale studied French and Russian literature while a student at Oxford.
- Studied at New College Oxford, but left to pursue her acting career before completing her degree course.
- Her mother, Judy Loe is an actress, and her father, Richard Beckinsale, was famous as a comedy actor.
- Attended grade/primary school at Flexlands Private School in London, England, she took ballet there and it was at this young age that her father died of a heart attack.
- Younger half-sister of Samantha Beckinsale.
- Got the lead female role in Pearl Harbor (2001) after Charlize Theron pulled out to do Sweet November (2001).
- Lost out to Juliette Binoche for a part in Wuthering Heights (1992).
- Has a daughter, Lily Mo Sheen (b. 31 January 1999), with Welsh actor Michael Sheen.
- Suffers from stomach ulcers.
- According to an interview she gave on the UK show The Big Breakfast (1992) (December 2001), she hates wearing knickers.
- Selected by Hello Magazine as England’s Number #1 Beauty.(2002)
- One of Kate’s paternal great-grandmothers, Mary Mitchell, was born in Burma, to a white father, Thomas Mitchell, and a Burmese (Asian) mother, Ma Ninhe.
- June 2003: Engaged to director Len Wiseman.
- Married Len Wiseman on 9th May 2004 at the Bel-Air Hotel. Her daughter, Lily, received her own “wedding ring” from Wiseman.
- Half sister-in-law of Richard Trinder.
- Spent her teens reading French, Russian and German novels because of her studies, and completed A-levels in Russian, German and French, which resulted in her admission to Oxford University.
- Won the prestigious WH Smith’s Young Writers’ competition for her poetry in 1986.
- Ranked #63 in Stuff magazine’s “102 Sexiest Women In The World” (2002)
- Was in close competition for the role of Rachel Keller in The Ring (2002), but lost out because producers felt she looked too young.
- Normally slender, she gained twenty pounds for roles in 2004 – ten pounds for Van Helsing (2004) and another ten pounds to portray the voluptuous Ava Gardner in The Aviator (2004).
- Has played a vampire (Underworld (2003)) and a vampire hunter (Van Helsing (2004)).
- Was listed as a potential nominee on both the 2005 and 2007 Razzie Award nominating ballots. She was listed as a suggestion in the Worst Actress category on the 2005 ballot for her performance in the film Van Helsing (2004) and again two years later in the same category for her roles in the films Click (2006) and Underworld: Evolution (2006). She failed to receive either nomination.
- Named #23 on the Maxim magazine Hot 100 of 2005 list.
- Met Len Wiseman when he directed her in Underworld (2003).
- Ranked as #71 in FHM’s “100 Sexiest Women in the World 2005” special supplement. (2005)
- She did not like Physical Education at school. It was also her worst subject.
- Was anorexic as a teenager
- Lives in Venice, California because it reminds her of London.
- Named #78 in FHM magazine’s “100 Sexiest Women in the World 2006” supplement. (2006).
- Replaced Sarah Jessica Parker after she dropped out from the film Vacancy (2007).
- Ranked #21 on the Maxim magazine Hot 100 of 2007 list.
- Director Stephen Sommers wanted Kate for the role of “Anna Valerious” in Van Helsing (2004). But Stephen feared that it was too similar in tone to Underworld (2003), a film that Kate started and was filming at the time. Eventually, her agent got Sommers to send the script and Kate immediately signed on.
- Kate Beckinsale was ranked as #12 in FHM’s “100 Sexiest Women 2008” (2008).
- Ranked as #10 in FHM’s “100 Sexiest Women in the World”.
- Had an emergency appendectomy in January, 2004.
- Esquire magazine’s “Sexiest Woman Alive” in 2009.
- According to her interview on Live! with Kelly (1988) (aka “Live with Regis and Kelly”) that when she was working on Everybody’s Fine (2009), she had never heard of nor had cannoli before until the film’s star, Robert De Niro introduced her to it.
- Aged six, a school report found she had the reading age of an eleven-year-old and an IQ of 152.
- Ranked #14 in the 2011 Ask Men list of the top 99 “most desirable” women.
- Ranked #3 in the 2010 Ask Men list of the top 99 “most desirable” women.
- Ranked #21 in the 2011 FHM Australia list of “100 Sexiest Women in the World”.
- Ranked #41 in the 2010 FHM UK list of “100 Sexiest Women in the World”.
- Voted #22 on Ask men’s top 99 ‘most desirable’ women of 2012.
- The doormat in her Los Angeles home reads – “Nice to see you, to see you, nice” – a popular British catchphrase coined by TV personality Bruce Forsyth.
- She had a body double for her nude scenes in Haunted (1995)
- Ranked #43 on Maxim’s “Hot 100” of 2014 list.
- Filed for divorce from her husband of 11 years Len Wiseman. [November 2015]
- Kate’s first screen kiss occurred when she locked lips with Robert Sean Leonard in Much Ado About Nothing (1993).
- She has never learned how to drive.
- Demonstrated on Larry King’s show her hidden talent for pretending to sneeze, which King called ‘phenomenal’.
- Kate Beckinsale thought that the American elections were a joke at first and agrees with the London Mayors’ comment that “Trump’s stance on Islam is ignorant” during an interview with Larry King on Larry King Now (2012).
- Named “The Most Beautiful Face of 2007” by TC Candler’s list of the “100 Most Beautiful Famous Faces From
- Around the World”, and ranked on their list for 18 consecutive years (1999-2016).
- Supports various charities including The British Heart Foundation and Habitat for Humanity.
- Often brings a pantomime horse costume with her when she travels.
- Is known for her love of jokes and pranks, usually at the expense of her co-stars.
- Has a cat named Clive and a dog named Myf.
- She became a fan of comic books due to her ex-husband and daughter both being huge fans.