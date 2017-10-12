Justin Theroux in Heated Legal Battle With Greenwhich Village Neighbor

Norman Resnicow and Jennifer Aniston’s husband, Justin Theroux, have been embroiled in a heated legal battle over their neighboring apartments in Greenwich Village.

The 69-year-old lawyer was left fuming when Theroux sued him for $350,000 over a battle involving the actor’s ‘noisy’, million dollar apartment renovation earlier this year.

Resnicow then filed his own lawsuit against Theroux in August for harassment, bad construction and noise complaints over the actor’s yowling dogs.

Resnicow said yb an interview that he and Theroux used to be friends years ago but their relationship soured when the actor stopping giving a ‘damn about the people who live downstairs’.

Theroux, however, has denied all the allegations and says Resnicow ‘compulsively involves himself in his neighbors’ business.’ Read the full story here

