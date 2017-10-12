Justin Theroux in Heated Legal Battle With Greenwhich Village Neighbor
Norman Resnicow and Jennifer Aniston’s husband, Justin Theroux, have been embroiled in a heated legal battle over their neighboring apartments in Greenwich Village.
The 69-year-old lawyer was left fuming when Theroux sued him for $350,000 over a battle involving the actor’s ‘noisy’, million dollar apartment renovation earlier this year.
Resnicow then filed his own lawsuit against Theroux in August for harassment, bad construction and noise complaints over the actor’s yowling dogs.
Resnicow said yb an interview that he and Theroux used to be friends years ago but their relationship soured when the actor stopping giving a ‘damn about the people who live downstairs’.
Theroux, however, has denied all the allegations and says Resnicow ‘compulsively involves himself in his neighbors’ business.’ Read the full story here
Justin Theroux Gossip News and Trivia:
- Nephew of Paul Theroux, author of many travel books.
- Cousins are Marcel Theroux, a writer and Louis Theroux, the actor, writer and journalist who makes television programs for the BBC.
- Appears in the “Mafia” episode of the Comedy Central show Upright Citizens Brigade (1998). He is filmed talking to one of the actors during a hidden camera skit that was filmed in a dog park in New York City. Have be seen wearing the same black glasses he wore in Mulholland Drive (2001).
- Has a younger brother, Sebastian, born in 1989
- Academy Award-nominee (documentaries) Rachel Grady and her friend, Brooke Jones, took Justin Theroux to his first prom in Washington, D.C. and Justin’s journalist mother, Phyllis Theroux, reported on their date in the June 5, 1985 New York Times.
- Is a vegetarian.
- Guest-starred in a number of episodes of Parks and Recreation (2009). In an episode, his love interest talks about Jennifer Aniston picking the wrong guys. Ironically, Jennifer Aniston is Theroux’s wife.
- Became engaged to Jennifer Aniston on his birthday, August 10, 2012.
- His father is of half French-Canadian and half Italian descent. His mother has English, German, 1/64th Spanish, and distant Dutch, ancestry.