Harvey Weinstein Plane Bound for Rehab Diverted to Scottsdale

The plane carrying Harvey Weinstein, which was in route to an Arizona rehab facility was diverted at the last minute.

It reportedly landed in a different city than originally planned.

According to TMZ.com, Weinstein is now getting treatment somewhere in the Scottsdale area. The celebrity gossip news website reported that the private jet that took off from L.A. Wednesday evening was scheduled to touch down in Wickenburg, AZ … near The Meadows rehab center. This news came following rumors that he was headed to a facility in Europe….scratch that false report!

There had been an ongoing debate in Weinstein’s camp about where he should go. It seems now that there was a last-minute decision was made to touch down in Scottsdale.