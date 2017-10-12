Harvey Weinstein Plane Bound for Rehab Diverted to Scottsdale
The plane carrying Harvey Weinstein, which was in route to an Arizona rehab facility was diverted at the last minute.
It reportedly landed in a different city than originally planned.
According to TMZ.com, Weinstein is now getting treatment somewhere in the Scottsdale area. The celebrity gossip news website reported that the private jet that took off from L.A. Wednesday evening was scheduled to touch down in Wickenburg, AZ … near The Meadows rehab center. This news came following rumors that he was headed to a facility in Europe….scratch that false report!
There had been an ongoing debate in Weinstein’s camp about where he should go. It seems now that there was a last-minute decision was made to touch down in Scottsdale.
- Older brother of Bob Weinstein.
- Co-founder, with Bob Weinstein, of Miramax Films.
- Named his company Miramax after his mother, Miriam, and his father, Max.
- Son of Miriam Weinstein and Max Weinstein.
- At six feet tall, he has weighed over 300 pounds for several years.
- Member of the Democratic Party.
- Had a heart attack in August 2000.
- An alumnus of the State University of New York at Buffalo.
- His father, Max Weinstein, died from a heart attack at age 52.
- Started The Weinstein Company with brother Bob Weinstein.
- Interested in producing a remake of the movie C.H.U.D. (1984).
- He was made a Fellow of the British Film Institute in recognition of his outstanding contribution to film culture.
- Wife, Georgina Chapman, gave birth to their first child in the summer 2010.
- Daughter, India Pearl Weinstein, born 29 August 2010 in New York City.
- He named his favorite films as They Were Expendable (1945), How Green Was My Valley (1941), City Lights (1931), His Girl Friday (1940), Two for the Road (1967) and And Now My Love (1974).
- Received France’s Legion d’Honneur [March 2, 2012].
- He was awarded the French Legion of Honor on March 7, 2012 for his services and contributions to the film industry.
- He was awarded the honorary CBE (Commander of the Order of the British Empire) in the 2004 Queen’s
- Honors List for his services to the film industry.
- One of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in the World (2012).
- He and wife Georgina Chapman welcomed a baby boy, their second child, Dashiell Max Robert Weinstein, on April 11, 2013.
- Three daughters, Lily Weinstein (born February 20, 1995), Emma Weinstein (born February 2, 1998) and Ruth Weinstein (born October 31, 2002), with first wife Eve Chilton.
- A huge supporter of LGBT rights, he supports efforts to have pardoned homosexual men who were prosecuted under the sodomy laws that existed in the UK and USA in recent history and supports the petition supported by Benedict Cumberbatch.
- As of 2017, he was involved with the production of 20 films that were nominated for the Best Picture Oscar: Pulp Fiction (1994), The English Patient (1996), Good Will Hunting (1997), Shakespeare in Love (1998), The Cider House Rules (1999), Chocolat (2000), The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001), Chicago (2002), Gangs of New York (2002), The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002), The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003), Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003), The Aviator (2004), The Reader (2008), Inglourious Basterds (2009), The Fighter (2010), The King’s Speech (2010), Silver Linings Playbook (2012), Django Unchained (2012) and Lion (2016). Of those, The English Patient (1996), Shakespeare in Love (1998), Chicago (2002), The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003) and The King’s Speech (2010) are winners in the category.
- According to TV journalist Lauren Sivan Weinstein once trapped her in the hallway of a restaurant that was closed to the public and masturbated in front of her until he ejaculated. The incident took place a decade ago and at that time she was a news anchor on a local cable channel in New York, Long Island 12. The night of the incident started with Sivan meeting Weinstein and others at Cipriani, a well-known Italian restaurant in Manhattan. She later rode with him and others to Socialista, a Cuban-themed club and restaurant in which Weinstein and Giuseppe Cipriani were investors. Sivan recalled that, while at the club, Weinstein asked her to join him on a tour of its restaurant, Cafe Socialista. Sivan said she reluctantly agreed and they went downstairs to the restaurant. The restaurant was closed by that time and he took her to the kitchen, where a couple of staffers were cleaning up. Weinstein then dismissed the two staffers in the kitchen. Once they left, Sivan says Weinstein leaned in and tried to kiss her. Sivan rejected that attempt and told him she had a long-term boyfriend. Weinstein then said to Sivan, “Well, can you just stand there and shut up.” At this point, Weinstein and Sivan were in a vestibule between the kitchen and bathrooms. The only way for Sivan to get away from Weinstein required her to get past him and go through the kitchen. Sivan says she was trapped by Weinstein’s body and was intimidated. Weinstein then proceeded to expose himself to Sivan and began to masturbate. Sivan said she was deeply shocked by Weinstein’s behavior and was frozen and didn’t know what to do or say. The incident in the vestibule didn’t last long. Sivan says Weinstein ejaculated quickly into a potted plant that was in the vestibule and then proceeded to zip up his pants and they walked back into the kitchen. Sivan said, that the experience left her shocked, and while she told friends privately what happened, she remained quiet because she was in a long-term relationship and fearful of the power that Weinstein wielded in the media. Her accusation came a day after Weinstein was the subject of a bombshell New York Times report that revealed that he has settled at least eight sexual harassment claims. [from: Huffington Post, Oct.6 2017].
- The character Harvey in Steven Soderbergh’s Hollywood satire Full Frontal (2002) is clearly based on Harvey Weinstein, who was also an executive producer on the film. Played by Jeff Garlin, the character is over-weight and drinks a lot of diet coke, just like Weinstein in real-life. Another character in the movie is a film producer, who gets sexually aroused by massages, which might have been an insider reference to Weinstein, too.
- He was fired from The Weinstein Company on October 2017 following several allegations of his sexual misconduct that broke out in The New York Times early that same month.
- At a student film symposium in 2013 Michelle Obama referred to him as a “wonderful human being” and a “good friend”.
- According to The New York Times, the earliest known episode of sexual harassment by infamous producer
- Harvey Weinstein happened 33 years ago during the pre-production of his directorial debut Playing for Keeps (1986): “In 1984, when Tomi-Ann Roberts was a 20-year-old college junior, she waited tables in New York one summer and hoped to start an acting career. Mr. Weinstein, one of her customers, urged her to audition for a movie that he and his brother were planning to direct. He sent scripts, then asked her to meet him where he was staying so they could discuss the film, she said in an email and a telephone interview. When she arrived, he was nude in the bathtub, she recalled. He told her that she would give a much better audition if she were comfortable “getting naked in front of him,” too, because the character she might play would have a topless scene. If she could not bare her breasts in private, she would not be able to do it on film, Ms. Roberts recalled Mr. Weinstein saying. (…) Ms. Roberts remembers apologizing on the way out, telling Mr. Weinstein that she was too prudish to go along. Later, she felt that he had manipulated her by feigning professional interest in her, and she doubted that she had ever been under serious consideration. (…) Today she is a psychology professor at Colorado College, researching sexual objectification, an interest she traces back in part to that long-ago encounter.” [Oct.10, 2017].