“The Talk” Host Aisha Tyler and Husband Jeff Tietjens Divorce Finalized
Aisha Tyler and Jeff Tietjens are officially divorce!
According to TMZ.com, “The Talk” host and “Archer” actress has been ordered to pay her ex-husband $31,250 per month in spousal support over the next 4 years, plus an additional $500k. Do the math … that’s $2 mil for Jeff.
The 2 will split everything else. Tietjens gets half the money they made from selling their house. He gets the 2012 Lexus and she gets the 2013 Tesla. Aisha also keeps her companies — BTDO Media and Hot Machine.
Jeff filed for divorce last year after the couple separated in January 2015. They wed in 1992.
Aisha Tyler Gossip News and Trivia
- Graduated from Dartmouth College with a degree in Political Science and a minor in Environmental Policy.
- Moved to Los Angeles from native San Francisco in 1996.
- Minored in environmental policy at Dartmouth College. Fellow Dartmouth student was Connie Britton.
- Her parents divorced when she was 10, and she and her sister were raised by their father, Jim Tyler.
- Is a stand-up comedienne.
- Named #72 on the Maxim magazine “Hot 100 of 2005” list.
- Was featured as #61 in Maxim Magazine’s “Hot 100 of 2002” supplement. (2002)
- Raised in a strict veggie home.
- Worked with Scott Rockett while performing at The Laugh Factory in Hollywood. They also were both working at E! Entertainment Television at the same time, she was the the host of Talk Soup (1991), and he was a producer on E! True Hollywood Story (1996).
- She is a regular contributor to Glamour and Jane magazines.
Also plays on the World Poker Tour in the Hollywood Home games for the Childhelp USA charity.
- She is of both African American and Native American descent.
- Has her own podcast called “Girl on Guy with Aisha Tyler” and regularly invites comedian friends to be guests.
- Tearfully admitted on The Talk (2010) that after many years of trying, she and her husband Jeff
- Tietjens have stopped trying to conceive a child.
- Appeared in the music video, for the song “Tacky”, by ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic.
- Attended high school in San Francisco with Sam Rockwell.
