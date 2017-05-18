Prince Harry can Marry Meghan Markle at Westminster Abbey, Will he Propose?

The Church of England has given Prince Harry a thumbs up to marry his actress girlfriend Meghan Markle at Westminster Abbey despite her being a divorceeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee!

However, there’s one more very important person who has a say so in the martial equation…. It’s none other than the Harry’s 90-year-old grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

It is also believed that the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, would need to provide a special license for any potential nuptials.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Get Cozy

Markle was previously married to producer Trevor Engelson from 2011 to 2013 and the couple performed traditional Jewish celebrations at their wedding in Jamaica.

Prince Harry – Meghan Markle Dating

Oct. 31, 2016: The Sunday Express reports that Prince Harry has been secretly dating Suits star Meghan Markle. According to one source, Harry is “happier than he’s been for many years” and “there’s definitely chemistry between them.” Meghan’s Instagram becomes the destination for royal enthusiasts, who note the timing of this photo of two bananas spooning.

Nov. 1, 2016: Canadian paper the Vancouver Sun publishes a Q&A with Meghan promoting her collection for retailer Reitmans. The piece is mostly about the collection, her charity work with World Vision, and her holiday plans. She makes no mention of Harry but offers this cryptic quote, “So, my cup runneth over and I’m the luckiest girl in the world!”

Both Toronto paper Star and Us Weekly report that Harry and Meghan attended a Halloween party together in Canada following a “bait-and-switch” situation at Heathrow airport. (Meghan lives in Toronto when Suits is filming). People, meanwhile, reports that Harry has already introduced his new girlfriend to his father, Prince Charles. According to one source, “Harry is pretty serious about her and she is pretty serious about him.”

Nov. 8, 2016: Harry confirms his relationship by releasing a rare statement that includes a plea to the media and social media trolls to stop the “wave of abuse and harassment.” According to Harry, there have been “nightly legal battles” to stop papers from publishing defamatory stories while Meghan’s mother has been fighting photographers at front door.

Nov. 18, 2016: Meghan posts this Mahatma Gandhi quote to her Instagram, leading many to view it as her first official response to Harry’s statement on their relationship. Read more here