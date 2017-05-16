Bachelor Season 20 Couple Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell Breakup

Former Bachelor star Ben Higgins and girlfriend Laura Bushnell have called it quits.

The couple met on the 20th season of ABC’s reality dating show “The Bachelor” which premiered on January 4, 2016.



Bachelor Nation watched as throughout the season, Lauren and Ben fell in love, and rooted the couple on as he proposed with a 4-carat Neil Lane sparkler in the March 14 season finale in Jamaica.

Lauren, an Alaskan Airlines flight attendant hailing from Portland, Oregon was chosen to be Ben’s “happily ever after” over Joelle “JoJo” Fletcher who returned to search for love on as season 13 of the partner series “The Bachelorette.” JoJo found love with Jordan Rodgers, the younger brother of Green Bay Packers quarter back Aaron Rodgers.

Ben, a software salesman from Warsaw, Indiana placed third on the 11th season of The Bachelorette featuring Kaitlyn Bristowe.

The couple released a state to PEOPLE Magazine in which they said “It is with heavy hearts that we announce our decision to go our separate ways. “We feel fortunate for the time we had together, and will remain friends with much love and respect for one another. We wish nothing but the best for each other, and ask for your support and understanding at this time.”

More about Lauren Bristowe:

Lauren grew up in Portland.

She’s a flight attendant for Alaskan Airlines.

Her father David Bushnell has logged more than a million miles as an Alaska passenger.

Her mother, Kristin Reason Bushnell, is a former flight attendant for American Airlines.

She attended Whitworth University.

She has one sister Mollie Bushnell and two brother Bryant Bushnell, Brett Bushnell.