The upcoming reboot of the iconic singing competition will have a new home at ABC, after being at FOX for 15 seasons, and sources close to the negotiations revealed on Monday that execs are moving quickly to secure top-notch talent to sit at the judges’ table.

According to Us Weekly, “American Idol” alum Chris Daughtry, is set to join the upcoming reboot as a judge, after competing in the show’s fifth season, which was eventually won by Taylor Hicks.

Daughtry finished in fourth place back in 2006, but went on to become the third best-selling “Idol” alum with his band, behind winners Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood.

According to the celebrity gossip website TMZ Pop star Katy Perry is also rumored to be in late stages of negotiations to join Daughtry on the judges’ panel.

Twelve finalists and/or future singers (six men and six women) who were selected from America, compete in a talent contest in which they were asked to sing any song they like on this “Star Search” clone. After each song that was sung, the judges, Abdul, Jackson and Cowell, then critique that finalist’s chosen song. After each show’s ending, America must vote for a finalist to whom they really think their performance is good using this AT&T (now Cingular Wireless) or any other cellular phone to cast votes with. Once the votes are locked in, the judges and America decides who has the most and the least amount of votes, and the contestant with the least amount of votes is eliminated, and it goes on each week’s show until the winner is crowned as “American Idol,” where he/she wins a recording contract worth up to $1,000,000. The rest of the other finalists to whom they have been voted off before (the runner-up) also get recording contracts, too.