Tavis Scott Arrested for Inciting a Riot During Concert in Arkansas

Well it didn’t take reality show diva to move on after her breakup with Tyga…and once again….he’s another bad boy rapper.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott aren’t just having a casual relationship, they’re the real deal now. Kylie Jenner reportedly started dating rapper Travis Scott in April 2017.

According to the celebrity gossip website TMZ.com, Kylie’s new beau Travis Scott was performing a concert in Arkansas when it came to came to a rude ending when cops hauled him way for inciting a riot.

Here are the details…Travis was performing in Rogers, Arkansas Saturday night, and according to several witnesses the officers met him as soon as he left the stage. Law enforcement sources tell us he was booked for inciting a riot, endangering welfare of a minor and disorderly conduct. He was released without bail around 11:30 PM. He’ll also have to return to Arkansas for a court date.

Kylie Jenner Dating History

Has been dating rapper Travis Scott since April.

Kylie had an on-and-off relationship with rapper Tyga from 2014 to 2017. Their relationship sparked controversy due to their eight year difference and because Kylie was only 16 when they first started dating.

After making out with PartyNextDoor in his “Come and See Me” music video, Kylie Jenner was rumored to have dated the rapper in 2016. She later confirmed in an interview that they were not boyfriend and girlfriend, but had fun together.

Kylie Jenner was rumored to have hooked up with rapper A$AP Rocky in 2015.

In 2015, rapper Stitches claimed “he did everything” with Kylie Jenner weeks after her 18th birthday while she was still dating Tyga.