Barron Trump Enrolled in Prestigious Private School in Suburban Washington

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, are reportedly planning to send their young son, Barron, to the prestigious St. Andrew’s Episcopal school.



The eleven-year-old Barron will begin this fall after he his mother , Melania, move from New York City to the DC area, where they will join his father who has resided in the White House alone since his inauguration.

Melania and Barron Trump stayed behind at Trump Tower so that he could finish up his studies.

More about the school:

St. Andrew’s Episcopal School is a coeducational college preparatory independent school for preschool through grade twelve, located in Montgomery County, Maryland.

Grades 3-12 are located on the Postoak Road Campus at 8804 Postoak Road in Potomac, Maryland. The Potomac Village Campus for preschool through grade 2, is located at 10033 River Road in Potomac, MD. St. Andrew’s provides a challenging coeducational college preparatory program for preschool through twelfth grade in an inclusive environment that embodies the faith and perspective of the Episcopal Church. The school is a leader in diversity programming, design thinking, and service learning.