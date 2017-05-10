Conrad Hilton Makes Court Appearance, Checks in Psychiatric Facility
King Baby Conrad Hilton, the brother socialite Paris Hilton, Nicky Hilton Rothschild and Barron Hilton appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom on Wednesday, one day after he was due to be arraigned following his arrest this weekend for grand theft auto and violating a restraining order.
The obviously troubled 23-year-old Hotel heir put on a show for those present during his hearing, calling a photographer ‘so f***ing gay’ on his way in and later informing the judge that he ‘does not have sex with hookers.’
That comment came shortly after the conditions of Conrad’s bail were set, with the young heir being asked to hand over $90,000 before being released into the custody of his father.
Conrad was also ordered to check into Menninger, a psychiatric hospital in Houston, for evaluation.
Paris Hilton Gossip News and Trivia
- Sister of Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Barron Hilton and Conrad Hilton.
- Announced that she would live on a farm for a new fish-out-of-water “reality” show called The Simple Life (2003).
- Daughter of Rick Hilton and Kathy Hilton.
- For her 21st birthday, she threw five parties for herself in New York, Las Vegas, London, Hollywood and Tokyo.
- Half-niece of Kim Richards and Kyle Richards.
- Has three Pomeranians named Dolce, Sebastian and Prince, as well as two chihuahuas named Tinkerbell the Dog and “Bambi”.
- Briefly attended the Canterbury School, a boarding school in Connecticut, during her junior year. She then transferred to the Dwight School in New York City before dropping out a few months later and getting a GED.
- Chosen the worst-dressed celebrity by fashion critic Mr. Blackwell (Richard Selzer) (2003).
- Briefly attended the Buckley School in Sherman Oaks, California.
- Popularity skyrocketed after a homemade sex video between her and ex-boyfriend Rick Salomon (Shannen Doherty’s estranged husband) was scattered all over the Internet. The video was made when she was age 19. [October 2003]
- Great-niece of Conrad Hilton Jr. and Francesca Hilton.
- Has been romantically linked to actors Leonardo DiCaprio, Edward Furlong, Jamie Kennedy, Simon Rex, Australian Idol star Rob Mills, Sum 41 lead singer Deryck Whibley, producer Robert Evans, boxer Oscar De La Hoya, and nightclub owner Ingrid Casares.
- Announced that she was recording an album. She enlisted the help of J.C. Chasez and his producer Robert Boldt to help in the creation of a dance-pop album (2003).
- The Hilton name is of Norwegian origin. Her great-great-grandfather, August Halvorsen Hilton, was born on the family farm, Hilton, at Kløfta, just outside Oslo, Norway, before emigrating to the United States with his family at age 10. Her other ancestry is Italian (from a maternal great-grandfather), English, German, Irish, Scottish and Welsh.
- She officially had her popular quote, “That’s hot”, trademarked. [October 2004]
- Great-granddaughter of Conrad Hilton and Mary Adelaide Barron.
- Opened “Club Paris” in Orlando, Florida in 2005.
Paris Hilton New Beau Chris Zylka
- She wears a size 11 shoe. Many top designers don’t make their shoes in an 11, so they have them custom made just for her.
- Was a victim of a serious hacking incident, where her T-Mobile address book, notes and private photographs taken with a camera phone were released on the Internet. The address book revealed hotel and airline preferences and exposed private phone numbers and e-mail addresses for numerous celebrities and other Hollywood elite.
- Madame Tussaud’s on 42nd Street unveiled a wax dummy of her to coincide with the release of her movie House of Wax (2005) on May 1, 2005.
- Met boyfriend Paris Latsis at a nightclub when he was only 16, while she was only 14.
- Is working on a clothing line that she plans to name “That’s Hot”.
- Studied the Sanford Meisner acting technique for three and a half years.
- Became engaged to Paris Kasidokostas Latsis on May 25, 2005.
- Along with her sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Tara Reid, Bijou Phillips, Kimberly Stewart, Lindsay Lohan Nicole Richie and Kim Kardashian West, she is one of Hollywood’s most famous party girls.
- Had a falling out with co-star and former best friend Nicole Richie (2005).
- Was a high school cheerleader.
- Wrote to Prince Charles to ask if she and her fiancé, Paris Latsis, could be married in Westminster Abbey, St. Paul’s Cathedral, or Windsor Castle.
- Established her own record label, Heiress Records, in 2004.
- Is a huge fan of the band Blondie and singer Debbie Harry.
- Taught herself to play the guitar for the release of her upcoming album.
- Ranked #59 in the 2004 FHM list of “100 Sexiest Women in the World”.
- Named #3 in FHM magazine’s “100 Sexiest Women in the World 2005” special supplement.
- Was involved in a minor car crash along with some friends and her current boyfriend Stavros Niarchos. No-one was hurt. [November 2005]
- Ranked #20 on Maxim magazine’s Hot 100 Women of 2005 list.
- Released her second perfume, “Just Me”, as a follow up to her first perfume, “Paris Hilton”.
- Hilton’s ex-fiancé bought her a 24-carat yellow diamond ring while they were engaged.
- Ranked #11 on Maxim magazine’s Hot 100 Women of 2006 list.
- Loves bath products from The Body Shop.
- Is a huge fan of the card game poker after recently learning the game.
- Founder of her own Heiress Records, the label on which she plans to release her debut album. It is a sub-label of Warner Bros. Records and was created in 2004. Hilton also plans to eventually sign new artists.
- Announced “Stars are Blind”, a reggae-influenced track produced by Fernando Garibay, as the first single. Her producers for the album include Greg Wells and Kara DioGuardi, Jane Wiedlin from The Go-Go’s and Scott Storch.
- Attended the prestigious Professional Children’s School in New York City with fellow actors Christina Ricci and Macaulay Culkin.
- Nominated for two Razzie Awards: “Worst Supporting Actress” for House of Wax (2005) and “Most Tiresome Tabloid Target”.
- Ranked #56 on Forbes magazine’s “Top 100 Celebrities” list (2006).
- She was the subject of a South Park (1997) episode entitled “Stupid Spoiled Whore Video Playset”, in which she opens a store called “Stupid Spoiled Whore” selling girls everything they need to emulate her.
- She participated in Sean Combs’s Vote or Die campaign, to encourage youths to vote in the Presidential election. She drew criticism when it was revealed she did not vote, nor had she even registered to do so. [November 2004]
- Best friends with childhood friend Kim Kardashian West.
- Named #11 in FHM magazine’s “100 Sexiest Women in the World 2006” supplement.
- Launched her third perfume, “Heiress”, which coincides with her previous two, “Paris Hilton” and “Just Me”.
- Was the May 2007 entry in Stuff magazine’s 2006-2007 pin up calendar.
- Was voted the second “Worst Celebrity Role Model of 2006” behind her short-term party friend Britney Spears on December 30, 2006.
- Tied the top shot on the “Worst Dressed Women in 2006” list by fashion critic Mr. Blackwell with Britney Spears for looking like “two peas in an overexposed pod”.
- Austrian industrial Richard Lugner announced she would be his celebrity guest at the annual Vienna Opera Ball. Previously, he had invited international stars such as Sofia Loren, Joan Collins, Farrah Fawcett or Andie MacDowell. [February 2007]
- Had her personal photographs and other belongings posted on line after a storage facility holding her stuff was auctioned off.
- After violating the terms of her DUI probation, driving her Bentley at 70 mph without her headlights on in a 35 mph zone and driving with a suspended license, she was sentenced to 45 days in jail on May 4, 2007.
- She was January on FHM magazine’s 2005 pin-up calendar (2005).
- After serving 22 days in detention, with credit for her good behavior, she did not have to serve the whole 45 days sentence, she was released from the Century Regional Detention Facility in Lynwood, California, where she was met by a huge contingent of paparazzi and camera crews. In her first interview on Larry King Live (1985), she stated that the time in jail was a “time-out in life” and the world would see a new Paris Hilton. [June 2007]
- Was the subject of Paris in Jail: The Music Video (2007) , a parody of her song “Stars are Blind”.
- Takes Adderall for the Attention Deficit Disorder she has had since childhood.
- Bought a beach side home in Malibu, California.
- Sold her Hollywood Hills home to move to a more private gate community.
- Released her fourth perfume called “Cancan”. [October 2007]
- Played hockey while in high school.
- Five of the films she has appeared in are listed on the Bottom 100 list (2008).
- Spoofed by comedian Breven Angaelica Warren in a mock-reality for E!.
- Taking a break from filming her reality show Paris Hilton’s My New BFF (2008) in Dubai, she visited Lebanon where she hosted the Crystal Jet-Set Audition party in the capital city of Beirut on the 4th of July. [July 2009]
- Arrested for possession of a controlled substance in Las Vegas on August 27, 2010 along with boyfriend Cy Waits; Waits was terminated from his position as head of nightclub operations for the Steve Wynn-owned Wynn and Encore properties. Hilton told George Lopez during her June 21, 2011 appearance on Lopez Tonight (2009) she has split from Waits, citing that the relationship had run its course.
- Cousin of Brooke Brinson and Whitney Davis.
- Granddaughter of Kathy Richards.
- She and her younger sister, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, were best friends with Casey Johnson since childhood until Casey’s death on January 4, 2010 from diabetes at age 30.
- She also loves Designs by Fileena jewelry made by actress Fileena Bahris. She has a ruby and diamond
- Shooting Star piece with matching ruby and diamond Shooting Star dog collars for Tinkerbell and Bambi.
- She was Devassa (Beer trademark) Muse in the carnival in Rio de Janeiro (2010).
- Helped younger sister, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, 21, promote her clothing line “Chick”. [March 2005]
- Visited a children’s orphanage in South Africa. [March 2008]
- Missed the opening for her new exclusive nightclub “Club Paris” in Orlando, Florida on New Year’s Eve 2005. [December 2004]
- Promoted her perfume launch called “Paris Hilton”, which was later released on Valentine’s Day 2005. [February 2005]
- Madrid, Spain: Launched her own motorcycle racing team to compete in the 2011 125cc world championship. [December 2010]
- Promoted her new fragrance called “Heiress”. [November 2006]
- Celebrated her 24th birthday with a dinner at the Ivy. [February 2005]
Leave a Reply