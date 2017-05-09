Conrad Hilton Needs to Put that Mouth of his in Timeout mode!

Conrad Hilton the younger brother of Hollywood socialite Paris Hilton reportedly unleashed a homophobic and racist tirade at police while he was being arrested over the weekend.

According to the celebrity gossip rumor mill, he was taken into custody for allegedly stealing a car and violating a restraining order imposed by his ex-girlfriend early Saturday morning in Los Angeles.

Police say the 23-year-old Hilton Hotel heir was arrested shortly before 5am. He was reportedly at a home in the Hollywood Hills. He was in a Bentley owned by his ex-girlfriend’s father.

Video footage of his arrest shows Hilton being detained by officers outside the home of his ex-girlfriend’s mother, E.G. Daily, an actress and singer.

In the footage, Hilton is seen accusing one of the officers of groping him in an intimate area.

Hilton, the younger brother of socialite sisters Paris and Nicky, was due to appear in court but “refused” to leave his jail cell Tuesday, court sources told the Daily News.

Hotel magnate Conrad Nicholson Hilton