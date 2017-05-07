Charming Prince Harry is Lucky in Love at the Audi Polo Challenge

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have finally sealed it with a kiss!

Prince Harry, 32, took a moment to step away from the star-studded crowd to get a good luck and smooch from his celebrity girlfriend Meghan Markle.

The 34-year-old Prince “charming…no doubt” is currently participating in the Audi Polo Challenge at Corworth Park in Ascot, Berkshire.

This is reportedly the first ever public outing at an exclusive polo event.

Meghan, 35, who is no doubt his biggest fan… kept a it on the down low during the event by cheering him on behind the scenes while sporting a pair of dark designer sunglasses. Her support appeared to generate positive vibes for both Harry. The Prince and his older brother William led their team to victory on the second day of competition.

Meghan Markle Gossip News and Trivia

For a scene in A Lot Like Love (2005), the 2nd A.D. had to teach her how to drive stick-shift, just an hour before filming.

Attended Northwestern University where she majored in Theatre and International Relations. After graduating, she worked for the U.S Embassy in Buenos Aires.

Her mother is African American and her father is of Dutch and Irish ancestry.

Daughter of Thomas W. Markle, director of photography on Married with Children (1987).

She was born on the same day as her Suits (2011) co-star Abigail Spencer: August 4, 1981.

Separated from her husband of 20 months Trevor Engelson. [May 2013]

In a relationship with Prince Harry Windsor, son of Prince Charles and Princess Diana, and grandson of Queen Elizabeth II. ‘Royal’ reporter Camilla Tominey of the UK’s Sunday Express broke the story.

Is an avid foodie whose culinary skills were weaved into her character Rachel’s homely skills in Suits (2011).

Runs her own food blog website “The Tig” which she launched in May 2014 for those with a discerning palate and hunger for food, travel, fashion & beauty. The website name was inspired by the Italian red wine “Tignanello”.

Her paternal half-sister Samantha Grant is 16 years older.

Counts American businesswoman and network executive Bonnie Hammer as a major mentor for her career both on and off screen.