Always Dreaming! Wins the 143rd Running of the Kentucky Derby

Congratulations to “Always Dreaming”, Trainer Todd Fletcher and Jockey John Velazquez!

Always Dreaming: How it began!

With ceiling fans spinning high above the seats, wood floors creaking under dress shoes and high heels, and the best view of the best horses running through the upstate New York summer, the box-seat area of Saratoga Race Course is a magical place where top achievers in the sport gather to dope out the next race or socialize with one another.

The center of the social scene last August into early September was the box just past the finish line, where Vincent “Vinnie” Viola and his wife, Teresa, entertained guests and passersby non-stop. Their St. Elias Stable and Teresa Viola Racing Stable was on a red-hot streak that saw Sweet Loretta win the Schuylerville Stakes and the Spinaway Stakes, Nonna Mela take the Adirondack Stakes, and Ring Weekend win the Bernard Baruch Handicap.

People would try to shake hands with the couple just to have some luck rub off. Anthony Bonomo took it a step further. In that magnificent setting, he and Viola decided to join forces with their horse operations, and eight months later, Viola and Bonomo find themselves at Churchill Downs anxiously awaiting the May 6 running of the Kentucky Derby Presented by Yum! Brands, where their Always Dreaming figures to be first- or second-choice in the wagering.

Viola, at 60, wears a salt-and-pepper crew cut not far removed from his days at West Point, where he ended up after a childhood lived in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn. He grew up two blocks from Bonomo and both speak with an unmistakable New York accent—tough and funny. Read more here.

