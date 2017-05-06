Kentucky Derby Trivia Wins the 2017, 143rd Kentucky Derby?
Kentucky Derby Trivia
- Odds that any one thoroughbred born in North America this year will run in the 2008 Kentucky Derby: 1,700-1 or greater. There are about 34,000 thoroughbreds born annually in North America. And an untold number born in the rest of the world. At most, 20 will run in the Kentucky Derby.
- Odds the crowd will get it right and pick the winner: 2.6-1.
- They’ve run 130 Kentucky Derby’s over the semi-sacred sod of Churchill Downs. In 50 of those races, the favorite won. So the crowd’s hitting .385 — big-league numbers.
- But most of the people who put up the big numbers are dead. The crowd hasn’t been good at this since the 1970s.
- From 1875 to 1979, the crowd hit almost half the time: 48 for 105. Since then, it’s 2 for 25 (a 92 percent failure rate).
- From 1980 to 1999, the crowd had a perfect record: 0 for 20. Twenty straight years of picking losers. That changed in 2000, when a favorite, Fusaichi Pegasus, finally won.
- The 1990s, in particular, were the pits for prognosticators. From 1990 to 1995, the crowd favorite finished, on average, eighth, a dozen lengths behind the winner.
- Odds that Kato Kaelin would be among the celebrities on Millionaires’ Row: 65-1 It happened twice. Once more than it happened to, say, Jack Nicholson. Or two more times than it happened to Madonna.
- Odds that Richard Nixon would be in the house the only time the Kentucky Derby winner is disqualified for cheating: 1-1 It happened in 1968, when Nixon was a presidential candidate making his first Kentucky Derby appearance.
- Dancer’s Image finished first but was disqualified because of illegal medication. Forward Pass was declared the winner. Oddsthe winner will go wire-to-wire: 6-1
- It’s happened 22 times, most recently in 2002, when War Emblem was content to lead by a length or two most of the race, then surged for a four-length victory over Proud Citizen.
- Odds the Kentucky Derby winner will be adorned in a blanket of carnations and ferns: Infinity, now. It was not always so. That’s allegedly what the 1902 winner, Alan-a-Dale, wore.
- Odds a horse will run dead last from wire to wire: 146-1
- Eleven of the 1,616 Kentucky Derby starters have achieved this dubious distinction. It hasn’t happened since 1941, when Swain swooned.
- In 1896, a horse going by the misnomer of Ulysses was a steady eighth all the way. Ulysses was the only opponent that an equally misnamed horse — The Winner — managed to defeat. Odds the winner will be a filly: 43-1
- Three fillies have won: Regret in 1915, Genuine Risk in 1980 and Winning Colors in 1988.
- Odds a black horse will win: 33-1 Four black horses have won: Halma (1895), George Smith (1916), Black Gold (1924) and Flying Ebony (1925).
- Odds that the Kentucky Derby winner is as likely to be from, say, Montana, as from, say, New York: 1-1
- Each state has had one: Montana’s Spokane (1889) and New York’s Funny Cide (2003).
- Odds the winner and trainer will have the same name: 130-1
- It happened in 1929, when Clyde Van Dusen, the horse, won for Clyde Van Dusen, the trainer. The trainer did not name the horse in a fit of vanity. The horse, a son of Man o’ War, was named by Herbert Gardner, its breeder and owner. “Clyde is a little horse, and that is why Mr. Gardner named him after me,” said Van Dusen, a former jockey. Van Dusen ended up owning his namesake after his racing career, using the Kentucky Derby winner as an exercise pony.
- Odds the winning margin will be a nose: 16-1 It’s happened eight times, most recently when Grindstone got a nostril ahead of Cavonnier at the wire in 1996, turning trainer Bob Baffert’s hair a whiter shade of white.
- Odds a horse who enters the Kentucky Derby undefeated will leave undefeated: 3.6-1 Eighteen horses have brought perfect records into the race. Only five left undefeated. They are: Regret (1915) Morvich (1922) Majestic Prince (1969) Seattle Slew (1977) Smarty Jones (2004) Odds the Kentucky Derby winner was born in Kentucky: 1.3-1 Ninety-seven of the 130 winners were born in the Bluegrass state.
- Odds (since 1919) that the Kentucky Derby winner will win the Preakness and Belmont to complete racing’s Triple Crown: 8-1 (11 Triple Crowns in 85 years) The last time a horse won the Triple Crown: 1978 (Affirmed) Odds that the Derby winner will win the Preakness but not the Belmont: 4-1 (21 times)
- Odds that the Kentucky Derby winner will lose — or not enter — the Preakness and win the Belmont: 8.5-1 (10 times) Odds that a Derby jockey is more likely to be nicknamed “Tiny” than “Shorty”: 9-1 Frank “Shorty” Prior, rode winner Elwood in 1904. George B. “Tiny” Quantrell rode in 1882 and ’83. Robert “Tiny” Williams rode seven Derby mounts from 1891-1902.
