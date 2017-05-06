Delta Does Damage Control After Family Kicked off Delta Flight

Delta is the latest airline to face fallout from an on-plane dispute, after a family that was forced off of an overnight flight from Maui to California.

The airline is offering compensation and an apology to Brian Schear and his family after Schear posted an 8-minute video on YouTube Wednesday.

In it, Schear and crew members argue over whether the seat he bought for his 18-year-old son could instead be used by his two-year-old.



Delta Airlines Policy on Infant & Child Seating



We want you and your children to have the safest, most comfortable flight possible. For kids under the age of two, we recommend you purchase a seat on the aircraft and use an approved child safety seat.

If you decide to use a child safety seat aboard the airplane, there are a few restrictions and guidelines you’ll need to follow.

Aboard the Aircraft



Where to Sit with a Child Restraint

The window seat is the preferred location for an approved child restraint system (car seat). Other locations may be acceptable provided the child restraint system (car seat) is not installed between other passengers and the aisle. An accompanying adult must sit next to the child. More than one child restraint system (car seat) may be in use in the same row and section of seats. When using a child safety seat, don’t select seats in the following areas:

Aisle seats

Emergency exit rows

Any seat one row forward or one row back from an emergency exit row

Bulkhead seats when the safety seat is a combination car seat and stroller

Flat bed seats in the Delta One™ area of the following aircraft: Airbus A330-200 or A330-300; Boeing 777, 767 or 747 aircraft*

*Child Safety Seats are not permitted in this area since the airbag seat belt cannot be deactivated.

The airline wanted to put another passenger in the seat.

“I’m not trying to cause a problem,” Schear is heard saying on the plane as it sat on the tarmac in late April. “I believe in standing up for what’s right, and I paid for the seat.”

The video was posted days after United Airlines reached a settlement with a man who was dragged off an overbooked plane in April, an incident that prompted outrage and congressional hearings.

In its statement about the incident, Delta says:

“We are sorry for the unfortunate experience our customers had with Delta, and we’ve reached out to them to refund their travel and provide additional compensation. Delta’s goal is to always work with customers in an attempt to find solutions to their travel issues. That did not happen in this case and we apologize.”

Early in the Maui video, Schear is seen being told that if he doesn’t abide by the crew’s order to give up a seat occupied by his toddler (in a car seat), he and his family would be kicked off the plane. With armed security personnel standing in the aisle of the plane, Schear says the airline would need to remove them.

“Then it’s going to be a federal offense,” a crew member tells him. “I mean, you and your wife will be in jail and your kids will be put in foster care.” Read more here