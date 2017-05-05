United Airlines Pays Settlement After Rabbit Dies in their Care!

United Airline has reportedly paid out a substantial settlement to the British owner of a prize giant rabbit that died in its care.

Annette Edwards, 65, a former Playboy model from Stoulton, Worcestershire, is understood to have accepted a five-figure sum after the rabbit, Simon, died at Chicago O’Hare airport, en route from London to a new home in Kansas.

Here’s the Facts:

Simon the giant rabbit died in a holding facility at Chicago O’Hare Airport.

Continental giants cost £5,000 a year to keep. Annette’s rabbits are hired out at £500 a time.

He was shipped in reported healthy condition from London on Wednesday.

He was bound for a new life in Iowa with a celebrity owner who just bought him;

STUPIDITY! United Airlines staff allegedly stored the 3ft long rabbit in a freezer for 16 hours;

His former owner learned Friday that the airline had cremated Simon.

It is a fresh disaster for United following the violent ejection of a passenger.

Three-foot Simon, destined to be the world’s biggest bunny, died in the cargo section of a Boeing 767 after flying out of Heathrow to a new celebrity owner in the US.

Simon was a Continental Giant Rabbit:

The Continental Giant, also known as the German Giant, is a very large breed of rabbit which was originally bred for meat. It is recognized by the British Rabbit Council in two categories, colored and white, but is not recognized as a breed by American Rabbit Breeders’ Association.

The Continental Giant, first documented in 1893, is said to have descended from the Flemish Giant. Some individuals are said to be friendly with other animals.

The longest Continental Giant on record is approximately 4 feet 4 inches in length, and the heaviest weighs 53 lbs. The average lifespan for the breed is 4–5 years.