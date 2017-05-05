Dolly Parton Releases New Book “Dolly on Dolly, Interviews and Encounters with Dolly Parton,”
In the new book titled “Dolly on Dolly, Interviews and Encounters with Dolly Parton,” Country music legend Dolly Parton, 71, reveals the dark side of her life. In it she shares her ups, downs, trial and tribulations of a time much different than the public images which make her such a beloved and respect music artist.
She talks openly about growing up in a very poor and impoverished family in Sevierville, Tennessee.
Dolly grew up as one of 12 children, poor but proud in the rural Appalachian town of Locust Ridge, Tenn. When she moved to Nashville, Tenn., after high school and scored her first hit song, “Joshua,” in 1971, she literally went from rags to riches. Despite her fame and wealth she has never forgotten her humble beginnings.
In the book Dolly also shares struggles in the 1980s. She was faced with obstacles which impacted her both personally and professionally.
She received death threats after pulling out of a tour due to medical issues while also struggling to get over the nightmare of working with Burt Reynolds on the film, “The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas.” Meanwhile, she was brokenhearted over an unnamed lover outside of her open, long marriage to Carl Dean. All the stress coming from different areas of her life caused her to gain 50 pounds from binge eating. Read more here.
Dolly Parton Gossip News and trivia
- Reportedly has her breasts insured for $600,000.
- Dolly’s classic song “Jolene” was covered by Sherrié Austin (aka Sherrie Austin) on her third album “Followin’ a Feelin” (2001).
- Her late father Robert was one of 15 children, and her mother Avie (Owens) was one of 10 children.
- The world’s first cloned mammal, Dolly the sheep, was named after Parton.
- Was a candidate for the hosting duties on Family Feud (1999) before Louie Anderson was hired.
- Inducted to the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1999.
- Sister-in-law of Richard Dennison.
- Various tabloids have reported that her breast implants – which she has never disputed having – have increased her measurements to anywhere from 38CC to a high mark of 48DD
- The children’s television series Sesame Street (1969) introduced a character in homage to Dolly Parton. She had purple skin and blonde hair and went by the name of Polly Darton.
She and her husband, Carl Dean, raised five of her younger brothers and sisters.
- Distant cousin of screenwriter Richard O’Sullivan.
- Her song “Jolene” was also covered by Olivia Newton-John. Ms. Newton-John sang it at a taped concert in the Dee Events Center in Ogden, Utah.
- Ranked #34 on VH1’s Greatest Women of Rock N Roll
- Her Oscar nominated song “Nine to Five” from 9 to 5 (1980) was ranked #78 while her song writing contribution, “I Will Always Love You”, from The Bodyguard (1992) came in at #65 on
- The American Film Institute’s list of AFI’s 100 Years… 100 Songs: America’s Greatest Music in the Movies (2004).
- Her iconic hit song, “I Will Always Love You”, was voted the No. 1 song on CMT 100 Greatest Love Songs of Country Music (2004).
- Covered Collective Soul’s “Shine”. In her version, she turns it into a bluegrass song instead of an alternative rock ballad.
- Her ancestry includes English, German, Irish, Scottish, and Welsh.
- Created her song, “Nine to Five”, whilst on the set of the film of the same name, 9 to 5 (1980), by tapping her nails.
- She was unable to have children of her own because of an allergic reaction she experienced to birth control pills when she was younger.
- Ranked #4 on the 40 Greatest Women in Country Music, #3 Loretta Lynn, #2 Tammy Wynette and #1 Patsy Cline.
- Her duet, “Islands in the Stream”, with fellow country singer Kenny Rogers was ranked the #1 duet of all time on CMT 100 greatest country duets of all time.
- Was named 4th Sexiest Woman in CMT list of the 20 sexiest women in Country Music
- Dolly Parton was awarded the National Medal of Arts in 2005.
- Purchased her hometown radio stations in Sevierville, Tennessee in 1991. She owned and operated WSEV 930 AM and WDLY 105.5 FM, the FM station billed as ‘Dolly’s Station’, until 2000 when she sold both radio stations. Stating at that time that she and her business partners had built up the audiences for both stations and could not take the stations to “the next level”.
- Dolly first appeared on WSEV-AM when she as 10 years old. While owning the radio stations, WDLY-FM was broadcast every operating day from Dolly’s Dollywood theme park in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. The small section of the park dedicated to the radio broadcast was known as ‘Radio Square’.
- In 2006, she was awarded the Lindy Boggs Award from the Stennis Center for Public Service.
- She becomes the first nonpolitical recipient.
- In 1978, she became one of the few celebrities to have their own pinball machine. Manufactured by Bally Manufacturing Company. The “Dolly” pinball machine played Dolly’s #1 single “Here You Come Again” while the pinball machine was active. This item is a highly sought after piece of Dolly Parton memorabilia.
- Recorded the song “My Tennessee Hills” with folk icon Janis Ian for Ian’s 2004 album “Billie’s Bones”.
- In 1993, she was honored with the Country Music Association’s very first “Country Music Honors” Award. As of 2009, she is still the sole recipient of this honor.
- She has earned five BMI Million-Air (or more) Performance Awards and numerous BMI Songwriter Citations of Achievement. Her classic hit song “I Will Always Love You” is currently certified with a Six Million-Air award, meaning it has been played on radio and television over six million times. She was also honored with the prestigious BMI Icon Award in 2003.
- Inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1986.
- In 1987, she was among the women honored by Ms. Magazine as “Woman of the Year”.
- A bronze sculpture of her sits on the courthouse lawn in Sevierville, Tennessee, USA.
- Sevierville is her hometown.
- She has a star on Nashville’s Starwalk for Grammy Award Winners. She also has a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame, which represents her accomplishments in the field of recording arts.
- Inducted as a member of the Grand Ole Opry on January 4, 1969.
- Among 120 celebrities and movie industry executives to receive invitations for membership into the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) on July 5, 2006. The Academy only allows for 30 new members each year, but in 2006 invited more people for membership in order to replace previous members who passed away or were retiring. Other celebrities receiving invitations include Jake Gyllenhaal, Werner Herzog, Felicity Huffman, Joaquin Phoenix, Terrence Howard, Heath Ledger and Dakota Fanning.
Dolly, Steven Spielberg, Smokey Robinson, Andrew Lloyd Webber, and conductor Zubin Mehta were awarded Kennedy Center Honors in 2006.
- There was a Dolly Parton lookalike contest in Gilley’s bar in Urban Cowboy (1980).
Co-wrote the song “I Didn’t Hear the Thunder (But I Sure Did Feel the Rain)” with late country legend Tammy Wynette.
- Sang with Solomon Burke on his 2006 CD “Nashville”. The two did a duet on the Dolly written track “Tomorrow is Forever”. The song was originally recorded by Parton and Porter Wagoner in 1969 and reached #9 on Billboard’s Hot Country Singles chart.
- Became WIVK Radio’s 2006 Americana Highway HEMI Award Hall of Fame Inductee during the 1st Annual HEMI Awards. Winners in all categories were announced September 24, 2006.
- Sister of Willadeene Parton, Randy Parton and Stella Parton.
- Her theme park ‘Dollywood’ in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee is the most popular tourist attraction in the state according to the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development.
- In September 2002, she was named Tennessee’s official ambassador for film and music by Governor Don Sundquist. Her job is to promote the state to industry executives in Hollywood and raise awareness of Tennessee’s capability to produce television, film and recording projects (soundtracks) for Hollywood productions.
- Lost a Dolly Parton Lookalike Contest.
- On December 31, 2006, Parton was named by the Tennessean newspaper as 2006 Tennessean of the Year for her work with children’s literacy. The newspaper has been naming a Tennessean of the Year since 1994.
