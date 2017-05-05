Dolly Parton Releases New Book “Dolly on Dolly, Interviews and Encounters with Dolly Parton,”

In the new book titled “Dolly on Dolly, Interviews and Encounters with Dolly Parton,” Country music legend Dolly Parton, 71, reveals the dark side of her life. In it she shares her ups, downs, trial and tribulations of a time much different than the public images which make her such a beloved and respect music artist.

She talks openly about growing up in a very poor and impoverished family in Sevierville, Tennessee.

Dolly grew up as one of 12 children, poor but proud in the rural Appalachian town of Locust Ridge, Tenn. When she moved to Nashville, Tenn., after high school and scored her first hit song, “Joshua,” in 1971, she literally went from rags to riches. Despite her fame and wealth she has never forgotten her humble beginnings.

In the book Dolly also shares struggles in the 1980s. She was faced with obstacles which impacted her both personally and professionally.

She received death threats after pulling out of a tour due to medical issues while also struggling to get over the nightmare of working with Burt Reynolds on the film, “The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas.” Meanwhile, she was brokenhearted over an unnamed lover outside of her open, long marriage to Carl Dean. All the stress coming from different areas of her life caused her to gain 50 pounds from binge eating. Read more here.

