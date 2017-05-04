2017 Kentucky Derby Contenders, News, Trivia and Odds

The 2017 Kentucky Derby will take place on Saturday, May 6, at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. Post Time is scheduled at 6:34 p.m. ET and will be televised on NBC.

The post positions have been drawn for the 2017 Kentucky Derby, as Always Dreaming and Classic Empire remain the favorites to capture glory at the Run for the Roses on Saturday.

Always Dreaming will line up on the prime fifth post on race day, while Classic Empire will stand in the tricky position at the 14th.

2017 Kentucky Derby: Latest Odds

Always Dreaming 6-1

Classic Empire 6-1

Irish War Cry 7-1

McCraken 11-1

Gunnevera 14-1

Practical Joke 14-1

Thunder Snow 14-1

Girvin 16-1

Gormley 16-1

Hence 20-1

Irap 20-1

Battle of Midway 25-1

State Of Honor 25-1

Tapwrit 25-1

Patch 33-1

Royal Mo 33-1

Sonneteer 33-1

J Boys Exho 40-1

Untrapped 40-1

Fast and Accurate 66-1

