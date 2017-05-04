Recipe: How to Make a Mint Julep
The annual Kentucky Derby extravaganza is just a few hours away! Whether your a fan attending the races at Churchill Downs or partying from home are sporting a few very important things: the perfect mint julep, dibs on a winning horse and a fabulous Kentucky Derby hat.
How to make a mint julep
The mint julep is a mixed alcoholic drink, or cocktail, consisting primarily of bourbon, water, crushed or shaved ice, and fresh mint.
Main alcohol: Bourbon whiskey
Ingredients: 1 teaspoon Powdered sugar, 2 oz. Bourbon whiskey, 2 teaspoons Water, 4 Mint leaves
Preparation: In a highball glass gently muddle the mint, sugar and water. Fill the glass with cracked ice, add Bourbon and stir well until the glass is well frosted. Garnish with a mint sprig.
Served: On the rocks; poured over ice
Standard garnish: Mint sprig
Drinkware: Highball glass
