Recipe: How to Make a Mint Julep

 How to make a Mint Julep

The annual Kentucky Derby extravaganza is just a few hours away!  Whether your a fan attending the races at Churchill Downs or partying from home are sporting a few very important things: the perfect mint julep, dibs on a winning horse and a fabulous Kentucky Derby hat.

  • The mint julep is a mixed alcoholic drink, or cocktail, consisting primarily of bourbon, water, crushed or shaved ice, and fresh mint.
  • Main alcohol: Bourbon whiskey
  • Ingredients: 1 teaspoon Powdered sugar, 2 oz. Bourbon whiskey, 2 teaspoons Water, 4 Mint leaves
  • Preparation: In a highball glass gently muddle the mint, sugar and water. Fill the glass with cracked ice, add Bourbon and stir well until the glass is well frosted. Garnish with a mint sprig.
  • Served: On the rocks; poured over ice
  • Standard garnish: Mint sprig
  • Drinkware: Highball glass

