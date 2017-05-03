The Indonesian Smoking Toddler is 9-years-old and Nicotine Free!

Meet Ardi Rizal the former “smoking toddler!”



Ardi is formerly known to many as the Youtube chain smoking Indonesian toddler who smoked at least 40 cigarettes and was often videoed blowing smoke rings while riding his tricycle.

The videos surfaced in 2010 when the hefty toddler was two-years-old.

Watch Video Here

Woman Gives Birth to a 14lb Baby

Twitter Top Ten Most Disliked Celebrities

Although many throughout the village found the boys habit quiet amusing others led a public outcry which eventually forced the Indonesian government to intervene by organizing a rehabilitation program to help him kick the habit.

They also launch a campaign to stop other children from smoking (More than 30% of Indonesian children reportedly smoke a cigarette before the age of 10).

UPDATE: We are pleased to report that Ardi, who is now nine-years old has overcome his addiction to nicotine and is now living a normal life.

Here’s what we know!

Although he struggled, he has been completely nicotine since he was five.

During the process, he gained a substantial amount of weight because he replaced his unhealthy smoking habit with junk food.

According to Ardi’s mother, “When Ardi first quit smoking he would demand a lot of toys. He would bang his head on the wall if he couldn’t get what he wanted. That’s why I get him cigarettes in the first place – because of his temper and his crying. Now I don’t give him cigarettes, but he eats a lot. With so many people living in the house it’s hard to stop him from getting food.

“There are many people still offering Ardi cigarettes, but Ardi says no. He says “I love Kak Seto [The psychiatrists who helped him kick the butt]. He would be sad if I started smoking again and made myself ill”. At first when we were weaning Ardi off the cigarettes, he would have terrible tantrums and I would call Dr Seto for help. But now he doesn’t want them.” Read original article here



Credits: Author Vandita

Source: We are Anonymous