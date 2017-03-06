America’s Got Talent Judge Simon Cowell Narrows Show Host

Simon Cowell has reportedly whittled down his pick for a new host on “America’s Got Talent” to just 3 guys and Ryan Seacrest isn’t one of them.

According to TMZ.com, the AGT judge and producer, is considering Marlon Wayans, Tone Bell and Brandon Mychal Smith as replacements for the shows former host Nick Cannon.

Cannon served as the host of America’s Got Talent. He announced he would not be back for 2017, citing creative differences between him and executives at NBC.

The resignation came in the wake of news that the network considered firing Cannon after he made disparaging remarks about NBC in a recent Showtime comedy special, Stand Up, Don’t Shoot. “I love art and entertainment too much to watch it be ruined by controlling corporations and big business,” Cannon said in a statement, referencing cable giant Comcast’s ownership of NBC. At that time of the incident, Cannon, was under contract to host the upcoming season. There were reports that Cannon could potentially be sued by NBC for breach of contract. NBC executives didn’t initially accept his resignation because they hope he would choose to return. On February 16, 2017, Cannon made it clear that he planned to stand his ground when it came to resigning from America’s Got Talent.

Marlon Wayans is an American actor, comedian, screenwriter, and film producer, beginning with his role as a pedestrian in I’m Gonna Git You Sucka in 1988.

Michael Anthony “Tone” Bell, II. is an American stand-up comedian and actor.

Brandon Mychal Smith is an American actor best known for playing Bug Wendal in Gridiron Gang, Li’l Danny Dawkins in Phil of the Future, Nico Harris in Sonny with a Chance and So Random!