Prince Harry Spotted in Jamaica with Actress Girlfriend Meghan Markle

Everyone’s Royal favorite Prince Harry was spotted soaking up the Caribbean sun with his pals in Montego Bay over the weekend.

The charming prince, 32, was Jamaica for the wedding of his ‘wingman’ Tom Inskip aka “Skippy” and his girlfriend Lara Hughes-Young.

See Photos Here

Joining Harry for the wedding celebration was his actress girlfriend Meghan Markle.

Harry and Markle (who was married to production company owner Trevor Engelson from 2011 to 2013) reportedly met in Toronto in the beginning of May, when Harry was in town for the launch of the 2017 Invictus Games.

According to sources, the couple were clearly not afraid to show off their relationship, despite pals saying it was the first time that Prince Harry had been with Meghan so publicly.

Meghan Markle Gossip News and Trivia: