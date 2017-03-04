Prince Harry Spotted in Jamaica with Actress Girlfriend Meghan Markle
Everyone’s Royal favorite Prince Harry was spotted soaking up the Caribbean sun with his pals in Montego Bay over the weekend.
The charming prince, 32, was Jamaica for the wedding of his ‘wingman’ Tom Inskip aka “Skippy” and his girlfriend Lara Hughes-Young.
Joining Harry for the wedding celebration was his actress girlfriend Meghan Markle.
Harry and Markle (who was married to production company owner Trevor Engelson from 2011 to 2013) reportedly met in Toronto in the beginning of May, when Harry was in town for the launch of the 2017 Invictus Games.
According to sources, the couple were clearly not afraid to show off their relationship, despite pals saying it was the first time that Prince Harry had been with Meghan so publicly.
Meghan Markle Gossip News and Trivia:
- Meghan Markle, a 35-year-old American actress best known stateside for her role in the long-running USA show Suits (if you don’t know the show, ask your parents—they definitely watch it).
- Markle, who has more than a million Instagram followers, is also a lifestyle blogger, running a site called the Tig (named after a mispronunciation of a wine called Tignanello).
- She’s also committed to humanitarian efforts, becoming a global ambassador for World Vision Canada this year, and presenting at the U.N. for the HeforShe Gender Equality Campaign in 2014.
- For a scene in A Lot Like Love (2005), the 2nd A.D. had to teach her how to drive stick-shift, just an hour before filming.
- Attended Northwestern University where she majored in Theatre and International Relations. After graduating, she worked for the U.S Embassy in Buenos Aires.
- Her mother is African American and her father is of Dutch and Irish ancestry.
- Daughter of Thomas W. Markle, director of photography on Married with Children (1987).
- She was born on the same day as her Suits (2011) co-star Abigail Spencer: August 4, 1981.
- Separated from her husband of 20 months Trevor Engelson. [May 2013]
- In a relationship with Prince Harry Windsor, son of Prince Charles and Princess Diana, and grandson of Queen Elizabeth II. ‘Royal’ reporter Camilla Tominey of the UK’s Sunday Express broke the story.
- Is an avid foodie whose culinary skills were weaved into her character Rachel’s homely skills in Suits (2011).
- Runs her own food blog website “The Tig” which she launched in May 2014 for those with a discerning palate and hunger for food, travel, fashion & beauty. The website name was inspired by the Italian red wine “Tignanello”.
- Her paternal half-sister Samantha Grant is 16 years older.
- Counts American businesswoman and network executive Bonnie Hammer as a major mentor for her career both on and off screen.
