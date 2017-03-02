Pricewaterhouse Cooper Won’t be Handling Out Oscar Envelopes

Pricewaterhouse Cooper accountants … YOUR FIRED!

New photos from backstage at the Academy Awards on Sunday show the Pricewaterhouse Cooper accountant, Brian Cullinan, who was in charge of handing out envelopes to the presenters at the ceremony was more interest in watching Emma Stone, which definitely may have attributed to the embarrassing mix up at this years Oscar Awards.

Videos have surfaced which show a very preoccupied image of Cullinan who appears to be glued to a television monitor showing Emma Stone giving her acceptance speech for Actress in a Leading Role. In the video, the PWC accountant is holding several envelopes as well as his cellphone.

Cullinan, handed off the wrong envelope to Beatty. As the Bonnie & Clyde actor was blundering on the stage with Faye Dunaway, Cullinan was completely oblivious to what was going on because he was focused on tweeting his picture of Stone. It was all captured on a backstage video which clearly supports the claims.

On Wednesday, the Academy president Cheryl Boone Issacs on Wednesday reportedly informed the accounting firm that Cullinan and his co-worker Martha Ruiz had been fired from their posts as well as from working any future Oscar ceremonies.

According to sources, it’s unclear why the self-proclaimed Mat Damon look-alike was even holding the Leading Actress envelop. During pre-ceremony rehearsals, he was not responsible for handing off that award. End of story… lets file this story in #enoughsaid, we’re over it and move on to something more newsworthy!

Cheryl Boone Isaac is an American film marketing and public relations executive. She has represented the Public Relations Branch of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), known for its annual Academy Awards (Oscars), on the AMPAS Board of Governors for 21 years as of 2013. On July 30, 2013 she was elected as the 35th president of AMPAS. Boone Isaacs is the first African American to hold this office, and the third woman (after Bette Davis and Fay Kanin). She has been a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences since 1987. All work for the Academy, even leadership roles, is on a volunteer basis.