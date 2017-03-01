Britney Spears Unloads Thousand Oaks Mansion

Britney Spears now has one less burden to bare as she prepares for her upcoming Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood’s AXIS on March 22.

The 35-year-old pop princess has finally sold her Thousand Oaks mansion which was first listed nearly a year ago in April 2016.

She purchased the Spanish-style home located within the private gates of the Sherwood Country Club, estate for $6,744,500 in November 2012.

She then listed it for $8.995million. After minimal interest, she lowered the asking price to $6.995million. BINGO … SOLD!



Here’s what we know about the sale!

It is located in one of the most exclusive private golf courses in the U.S.

It is in a gated community.

It was built in 2010.

The estate sits on 1.4 acres of land.

The sprawling five bedroom, seven bathroom homes measures 8,500 square feet.

The previous owners were retired hockey player Russ Courtnall and his wife, actress Paris Vaughan.

The new owner’s will enjoy all the bells and whistles and amenities such as:

A home theater, a great room, a kitchen with two islands, a family room with a wine cellar and two offices.

An indoor-outdoor access, pool with streaming fountains and expansive lawns.

A spa with a waterfall.

A covered outdoor entertainment patios with a barbecue area and outdoor bar.

About Thousand Oaks:

Thousand Oaks is a city in southeastern Ventura County, California, United States. It is in the northwestern part of the Greater Los Angeles Area, approximately 35 miles from Downtown Los Angeles and is less than 15 minutes from the Los Angeles city neighborhood of Woodland Hills. It was named after the many oak trees that grow in the area, and the city seal is adorned with an oak.

The city forms the populated core of the Conejo Valley, which includes Thousand Oaks proper, Newbury Park, Westlake Village, Agoura Hills, and Oak Park. The Los Angeles County–Ventura County line crosses at the city’s eastern border with Westlake Village. The population was estimated to be 129,339 in 2015, up from 126,683 at the 2010 census.

Thousand Oaks and Newbury Park were part of a master-planned city, created by the Janss Investment Company in the mid-1950s. It included about 1,000 custom home lots, 2,000 single-family residences, a regional shopping center, a 200-acre industrial park and several neighborhood shopping centers.

The median home price is around $669,500. Thousand Oaks was ranked the fourth-safest among cities with a population greater than 100,000 in the United States by the FBI’s 2013 Uniform Crime Reports.