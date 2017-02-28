Justin Bieber Turns 23 on Wednesday! Will he Celebrate With Ashley Moore
Happy Birthday Justin Bieber!
Bad boy singer Justin Bieber will celebrate his 23rd birthday on Wednesday.
The teen heartthrob was spotted out and about on Sunday with model Ashley Moore in Los Angeles, leaving many wondering is he will have someone to engage in his birthday festivities.
They were reportedly enjoying themselves took a stroll through the rocky California Canyon trail. According to sources….she even challenged him to a race.
They then reportedly arrived at celebrity hot spot eatery Bouchon, in style in Bieber’s silver Ferrari coupe.
Justin Bieber Quotes
“I want my world to be fun. No parents, no rules, no nothing. Like, no one can stop me. No one can stop me.”
“I’m looking forward to influencing others in a positive way. My message is you can do anything if you just put your mind to it.”
“A girl has to have a beautiful smile, beautiful eyes and she should have a good sense of humor. She should be honest, loving and trustworthy.”
“I’ve got my eye on a few things to spend my money on. I’ve got my own bank card but I am really good with money. I don’t spend too much at all.”
“We’re trying to set up a movie for me in the near future. It’s going to be similar to the story of how I got discovered. Kinda like my own version of ‘8 Mile.”
Here’s what we know about Ashley Moore!
- She is 23-years-old
- She was born in Oceanside, California
- She has a sister.
- She also resided in Fayetteville, North Carolina.
- She is a signed model represented by Nous Model Management.
- She has done work with Kohls and was featured in GQ magazine.
- Her inspirations in the modeling industry include Chanel Iman and Cara Delevingne.
- She has been romantically linked to Justin Bieber and “Lil Twist”.
