Barack and Michelle Obama Create Frenzy in Publishing World

Barack and Michelle Obama have whipped the publishing world into a frenzy with the news that the former president and first lady are getting to work on new books.

Multiple people with knowledge of the joint publishing deal currently on the table for global rights to both memoirs tell the Financial Times that bidding has already surpassed $60million.



The amount may also continue to grow as there are no shortage of interested publishing houses, with Simon & Schuster, Macmillan, Harper Collins and Penguin Random House said to be interested in the deal.

That number eclipses the $15million Bill Clinton was paid for his post-White House memoir My Life which was released in 2004, and the $10million deal score by George W. Bush for the 2010 release Decision Points.

The two books will be written separately, with Barack working on his fourth release and Michelle her first.

