Mandi Gosling, Ryan Gosling’s Sister Causes a Twitter Buzz Oscars
Best supported actor, Ryan Gosling’s buxom Oscars date has finally been revealed! It was his sister Mandi Gosling.
The 2017 Oscar Awards took place Sunday Night in Hollywood. As expected…. besides all the winners….the glitz and glam also took center stage.
Meanwhile, actor Ryan Gosling, who arrived at the event with a buxom blonde in a low cut cleavage revealing gold gown. Needless to say she caused a TWITTER buzz which left many wondering….
- Who in the heck was she?
- Where in the heck was his girlfriend Eva Mendez?
Here’s what we know…
- Ryan’s date was his older sister Mandi Gosling.
- As for Eva Mendes’ where-a bouts… the notoriously private couple haven’t attended a carpet event as a couple in years. Gosling doesn’t reference her by her name in any of his acceptance speeches. Intsead, her refers to her as his “sweetheart” or “my lady.” It would be safe to say that she and their two children are supporting him behind the scenes from some unknown location.
Ryan Gosling Entertainment Gossip News and Trivia
- Ryan Gosling is an accomplished jazz guitarist and a fan of Chet Baker; started a band with his friend Zach Shields called Dead Man’s Bones.
- Parents are Thomas and Donna Gosling.
- First break came in January 1993 when open auditions were held in Montreal for The All New Mickey Mouse Club (1989).
- Ryan went to Lester B. Pearson High School in Burlington, Ontario, Canada.
- Was taken out of elementary school as a child and taught at home by his mother because of constant abuse from other students.
- Has a dog named George.
- Was in a relationship with Sandra Bullock, having met on the set of Murder by Numbers (2002) (May 2002-July 2003).
- Built the kitchen table featured in The Notebook (2004) in preparation for his role as Noah.
- Was named one of People Magazine’s 50 Hottest Bachelors [2004]
- While on The All New Mickey Mouse Club (1989), he lived with Justin Timberlake and his mother.
- Purchased the Jeep Cherokee driven by Ben Chaplin in Murder by Numbers (2002) from the set of the movie.
- Favorite movie is East of Eden (1955)
- Keeps in touch with his Breaker High (1997) co-star Scott Vickaryous.
- Beat out 17,000 people for a place in The All New Mickey Mouse Club (1989) in January 1993.
- He was named the 2004 Sho West Male Star of Tomorrow.
- Born in London, Ontario, and moved soon after to Cornwall, Ontario, where he was raised.
- Then moved to Burlington, Ontario, during his high school years.
- Born in the same hospital as his The Notebook (2004) co-star Rachel McAdams — St. Joseph’s Hospital in London, Ontario — though he’s younger.
- Has released a song titled “Put Me in the Car”, which can be found on his website.
- With two of his friends, he has opened a Moroccan restaurant called Tagine in Beverly Hills, California.
- Was in a relationship with Rachel McAdams twice, having met on the set of The Notebook (2004). They were originally together from June 2005 to July 2007 before reconciling in
- August 2008, only to separate a second time in November 2008.
- In school, his nickname was Trouble.
- He moved to Los Angeles, California when he was 16.
- Took his mother and his sister to the Oscars in 2007.
- Traveled to Chad in 2005 to make a documentary on the Darfur refugees living there.
- One of 115 people invited to join AMPAS in 2007.
- Lives in the popular Los Angeles neighborhood of Silver Lake. Other Silver Lake locals include Beck, Bo Barrett, Christina Ricci, Rachel McAdams, and Jason Lee.
- Was the first Canadian-born performer in over 60 years to be nominated for the best actor Oscar in Half Nelson (2006). The last was Walter Pidgeon for Madame Curie (1943).
- Was originally cast as Jack Salmon in The Lovely Bones (2009), but after dropping out of the project a day before shooting began, Mark Wahlberg was cast instead.
- Was ranked #23 on Entertainment Weekly’s ’30 Under 30′ the actors list. (2008).
- Member of the same Los Angeles gym as Jason Sarayba, Bradley Cooper, Jodie Foster, Michelle Monaghan, Christopher Mintz-Plasse and Ashley Tisdale.
- According to an interview in GQ, he was the only Mickey Mouse Club cast member that didn’t live in the same complex as all the other cast members and their families. He and his family lived in a nearby trailer park and he was the family’s only source of income.
- Ryan drives the same color and year model 2011 Chevy Impala in both Drive and Ides of March.
- Unlike many successful actors near his age, he has no entourage and few close friends. He admits to often preferring solitude while not working, attributing it to his autonomous latter childhood.
- He first saw Blue Velvet (1986) when he was 14 years old. This movie left a strong impression on him.
- Born at 2:34 PM.
- He is of roughly half French-Canadian ancestry (from both of his parents combined), along with English, Scottish, and German. The “Gosling” surname originates in England, where
- Ryan’s great-great-grandfather, George Edward Gosling, was born (in Paddington).
- Was considered to play Batman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) before Ben Affleck was cast.
- Ryan Gosling auditioned for the role of Frankie Ballenbacher in Alpha Dog (2006) but lost to Justin Timberlake.
- Auditioned for the role of Sam Flynn in TRON: Legacy (2010), but lost to Garrett Hedlund.
- Touring the U.S. and Canada with his band, Dead Man’s Bones, in support of their debut album. [October 2009]
- He and Benicio Del Toro are making tentative plans to visit the jungle in Bolivia, to learn a few survival skills first-hand for Che: Part Two (2008) (aka “Che”). [August 2004]
- New York City: Announces that he plans to take an unspecified “break” from acting because he feels as if he has “lost perspective on what I’m doing.” [March 2013]
- Became a father for the 1st time at age 33 when his girlfriend Eva Mendes gave birth to their daughter Esmeralda Amada Gosling on September 12, 2014.
- Was mentioned in two movies in 2014: Maps to the Stars (2014) and Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) (2014).
