PricewaterhouseCoopers, The People Behind the Oscar Awards Mix Up



Hollywood and movie lovers were reeling on Monday, trying to understand how the accounting firm that oversees the voting, mistakenly allowed the Academy Award for best picture to go to “La La Land” Sunday night when “Moonlight” was the real winner.

Details were still coming together on Monday, but several factors may have contributed to the error.

The two PricewaterhouseCoopers partners who oversee the voting process, Martha L. Ruiz and Brian Cullinan, each have a briefcase with a complete set of the envelopes.

The man who is being held responsible for handing Warren Beatty the incorrect envelope at Sunday night’s Oscar ceremony has been identified.

According to sources, Brian Cullinan, a 57-year-old father of three who has been a accountant with PricewaterhouseCoopers for 32 years is the person behind the Hollywood mishap.

This was Cullinan’s fourth Oscar Awards ceremony. He was positioned at the stage right entrance used by Beatty and his Bonnie & Clyde co-star Faye Dunaway when they walked out to present the award for Best Picture at the ceremony.

Instead of handing them that envelope, Cullinan handed Beatty a duplicate envelope which he was holding for Best Actress in a Leading Role. This award had just been presented to Emma Stone of La La Land.

That is why in her confusion, Dunaway announced La La Land as the winner when Beatty showed her the card. WHOOPS!

Moonlight

A timeless story of human self-discovery and connection, Moonlight chronicles the life of a young black man from childhood to adulthood as he struggles to find his place in the world while growing up in a rough neighborhood of Miami. Read more Here

The film had its world premiere at the Telluride Film Festival on September 2, 2016. It also screened at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 10, 2016, the New York Film Festival on October 2, 2016, and the BFI London Film Festival on October 6, 2016. The film was released to select theaters on October 21, 2016, before beginning a wide release on November 4, 2016.The full UK cinema release was on February 17, 2017.

Box office

As of February 26, 2017, Moonlight has grossed $22.1 million in the United States and Canada and $3.9 million in other territories for a worldwide gross of $26 million, against a production budget of $1.5 million.