Andi Dorfman Returns to Reunite With Nick Viall on The Bachelor

Andi Dorfman Drama on The Bachelorette!

Tonight, NBC’s The Bachelor Nick Viall’s gets a blast from the past. Based on this weeks previews… in tonight’s episode, former Bachelorette Andi Dorfman appears at Viall’s hotel room for a heart-to-heart.

The preview of this conversation is, in typical “Bachelor” fashion, set up as extremely dramatic, foreboding music and all. “The last time Andi knocked on my hotel door, she actually broke up with me,” Viall says. “So what the f— is she doing here now?”

Dorfman was on the tenth season of The Bachelorette which premiered on May 19, 2014. The then 26-year-old worked as an assistant district attorney in Atlanta, Georgia. Despite giving Nick the first impression rose, she went on to choose Josh Murray. They have since split!



About Andi Dorfman

Andi Dorfman is an American television personality and former Assistant District Attorney from Fulton County, Georgia. She is notable for being a contestant on the eighteenth season of The Bachelor, and the main character on tenth season of The Bachelorette. She became famous for walking out on bachelor Juan Pablo Galavis in the ninth episode of The Bachelor. She became the first bachelorette to acknowledge being of Jewish ancestry in the show’s history, and the first attorney to appear in this role.

During Juan Pablo’s season of The Bachelor (season 18), Dorfman made it to the eighth episode before pulling herself from the competition.

Dorfman then starred in The Bachelorette season 10, which premiered on May 19, 2014. She took leave from her job as an assistant district attorney to be on the show. She later resigned from her position rather than ask for additional leave. Her choice as the winner was Josh Murray, to whom she became engaged in May; on January 8, 2015, Murray and Dorfman announced their decision to end their engagement. Dorfman was paid $50,000 to appear on The Bachelorette, significantly less than prior stars of the show.

On February 20, 2017, she made a surprise appearance on Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor; Viall had been Murray’s runner-up during Dorfman’s Bachelorette season and had sharply questioned her choice of Murray during the season finale.