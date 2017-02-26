OJ Simpson Could be Released from Nevada Correctional Center

OJ Simpson, who is currently serving a 33-year prison sentence at Lovelock Correctional Center in Nevada for could be released after nine years as early as October.

The former Buffallo Bills star and NFL Hall of Fame running back, now 70, was charged with and found guilty on 12 counts, including conspiracy, burglary, robbery, kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon.

The It is expected that a parole board will recommend his release due to good behavior.

He would need to win over four of seven commissioners at his hearing.

The 11 factors which will reportedly be considered in the release of OJ Simpson



Age at the time of first arrest (0 points)

Prior probation or parole revocation (0 points)

Employment history immediately before arrest (0 points)

Offense leading to current or prior convictions (2 points)

History of drug or alcohol abuse (0 points or 1 point)

Gender (1 point)

Current age (-1 point)

Active gang membership (0 points)

Completed education, vocational or treatment program during prison term (-1 point or 0 points)

Disciplinary write-ups (-1 point)

Custody level (0 points)

The former NFL star’s final tally on this analysis comes to between 0 and 2 points, making him a low risk and a good candidate for parole. SI quotes Las Vegas criminal defense attorney Daniel Hill as saying, “He’s the kind of person who gets paroled. He has done a significant amount of time and, by all accounts, hasn’t caused any problems [while in prison].”

Simpson, of course, is universally known for being acquitted of another crime, the murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ronald Goldman, in his Trial of the Century in 1995. Two years later, the families of Brown and Goldman won a wrongful-death civil suit against Simpson.