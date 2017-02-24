Nasa Scientist Announces Discovery of Three Earth Like Planets

NASA Telescope Reveals Largest Batch (7) of Earth-Size, Habitable-Zone Planets Around Single Star!

For centuries it has been one of the most vexing mysteries for mankind: are we, the seven billion inhabitants of this wondrous blue planet really alone, or is there life somewhere out there in the universe?

Yesterday, NASA came a step closer to answering that life on other planets question. The landmark announcement by Nasa scientists revealed that the discovery of a new solar system that has at least three Earth-like plãnets – with climates that just might support life.

The plãnets in the system are similar in size to Earth and Venus, or slightly smaller. And density measurements suggest that at least the innermost six planets are rocky. Because the star is so dim, the planets are warmed gently despite having orbits much smaller than that of Mercury, the planet closest to our Sun.

The plãnets were detected using Nasa’s Spitzer Space Telescope and several ground-based observatories.

Watch Video Here