Christian Evans, Ex Husband of Ricki Lake Dies

Christian Evans, the ex-husband of talk show host, actress and producer Ricki Lake has died.

According to Lake, Evans, reportedly “succumbed to his life long struggle with bipolar disorder.”

She shared a message on social media saying “The world didn’t understand this man, but I did … For anyone who has ever lost a family member or friend to mental illness, my heart goes out to you.”

Click Thumbnail for Full Story



Christian claimed in the divorce Ricki defrauded him in negotiating the prenup and tried setting it aside. The divorce became final in 2015.

It was Ricki’s second divorce. They were married in 2012 and divorced in 2015. He was 45.

Ricki Lake Gossip News and Trivia