Christian Evans, Ex Husband of Ricki Lake Dies
Christian Evans, the ex-husband of talk show host, actress and producer Ricki Lake has died.
According to Lake, Evans, reportedly “succumbed to his life long struggle with bipolar disorder.”
She shared a message on social media saying “The world didn’t understand this man, but I did … For anyone who has ever lost a family member or friend to mental illness, my heart goes out to you.”
Click Thumbnail for Full Story
Christian claimed in the divorce Ricki defrauded him in negotiating the prenup and tried setting it aside. The divorce became final in 2015.
It was Ricki’s second divorce. They were married in 2012 and divorced in 2015. He was 45.
Ricki Lake Gossip News and Trivia
- Suffers from adult onset asthma.
- Childhood friend of Deborah Gibson.
- Ricki Lake is a vegetarian.
- Despite her radical weight loss, Lake was required to lose an additional 20 lbs before filming for Mrs. Winterbourne (1996) could begin.
- Sometimes presents her talk show barefooted.
- Ricki was in the same elementary and middle-school class in Hastings-on-Hudson as Roger Howarth. They knew each other.
- She is very good friends with Celebrity Stylist / Television Personality David Evangelista.
- Ricki Lake gained a considerable amount of her lost weight back after giving birth to her second baby, but has currently lost 60 pounds, just in time for the tenth season of her talk show. [September 2002]
- Release of her book, “Your Best Birth: Know All Your Options, Discover the Natural Choices and Take Back the Birth Experience” by Ricki with Abby Epstein. [2009]
- Gave birth to her 1st child at age 28, a son Milo Sebastian Sussman on March 22, 1997. Child’s father is her now ex-1st husband, Rob Sussman.
- She is mentioned in The Offspring’s “Pretty Fly (For A White Guy.”).
- Gave birth to her 2nd child at age 32, a son Owen Tyler Sussman on June 18, 2001. Child’s
- father is her now ex-1st husband, Rob Sussman.
(October 16, 2014) Filed for divorce from her 2nd husband of 2 years Christian Evans following a week-long separation.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.