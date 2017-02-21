Controversial Breitbart Journalist Milo Yiannopoulos Leaves Network

British Journalist, Milo Yiannopoulos has quit his job at the news network Breitbart.

Yiannopoulos’ resignation came after videos of him were published which led to accusations he was defending pedophilia.

The video footage which surfaced over the weekend showed the technology editor of the website speaking about pedophilia and saying: ‘The whole consent thing is not as black and white as people try and paint it. People are messy and complex, particularly in the homosexual world.’

His $250,000 book deal has been canceled as well as his upcoming prestigious speaking engagement at the conservative CPAC conference.

On Monday afternoon Yiannopoulos bowed to pressure and quit Breitbart – but used a press conference in New York to call himself the victim of a witch-hunt’ and vow to make an immediate comeback as a conservative provocateur.

About Milo Yiannopoulos: He is a British journalist, author, entrepreneur, public speaker, and former senior editor for Breitbart News. He wrote previously using the pseudonym Milo Andreas Wagner.

Resignation from Breitbart over statements on pedophilia

In February 2017, it was announced that Yiannopoulos would address the Conservative Political Action Conference. A conservative website, Reagan Battalion, then posted a video of clips of a YouTube interview. In the interview in a January 2016 episode of the podcast Drunken Peasants, Yiannopoulos allegedly stated that sexual relationships between 13-year-old boys and adults can be “consensual,” because a minority of thirteen year olds are, in his view, sexually and emotionally mature enough to consent to sex with adults. He used his own experience as an example, saying he was mature enough to be capable of giving consent at a young age. He also stated that “pedophilia is not a sexual attraction to somebody 13 years old, who is sexually mature” but rather that “pedophilia is attraction to children who have not reached puberty”. However, he also stated in the video that the age of consent in the United States is “about right”.

