Partridge Family Singer David Cassidy Reveals his Battle With Dementia

Former Partridge Family frontman, David Cassidy is reportedly battling dementia at 66.

Cassidy, performed before a large crowd in Los Angeles on Saturday and according to sources, he struggled through the entire concert.

His performance left many fearing that he had fallen off the wagon and started drinking again.



Click on Thumbnail to Read

Unfortunately, the sixty-six year old’s family history of dementia which has always haunted has become a reality. He announced on Monday that he is now facing his own personal battle the memory-destroying brain disorder.

Cassidy’s revelation about his health and battle with dementia came two days after TMZ posted a video on Sunday that the gossip website claimed showed Cassidy slurring his words and forgetting lyrics in a performance near Los Angeles on Saturday night.

Cassidy’s representative, Jo-Ann Geffen, confirmed the news.

The Partridge Family

David Cassidy Gossip News and Trivia