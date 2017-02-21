Partridge Family Singer David Cassidy Reveals his Battle With Dementia
Former Partridge Family frontman, David Cassidy is reportedly battling dementia at 66.
Cassidy, performed before a large crowd in Los Angeles on Saturday and according to sources, he struggled through the entire concert.
His performance left many fearing that he had fallen off the wagon and started drinking again.
Unfortunately, the sixty-six year old’s family history of dementia which has always haunted has become a reality. He announced on Monday that he is now facing his own personal battle the memory-destroying brain disorder.
Cassidy’s revelation about his health and battle with dementia came two days after TMZ posted a video on Sunday that the gossip website claimed showed Cassidy slurring his words and forgetting lyrics in a performance near Los Angeles on Saturday night.
Cassidy’s representative, Jo-Ann Geffen, confirmed the news.
The Partridge Family
David Cassidy Gossip News and Trivia
- Is battling dementia.
- David’s son, Beau, with Sue Shifrin was born in 1991.
- Son of actress Evelyn Ward and actor Jack Cassidy.
- Had an operation at age 11 on his left optical nerve which was wrapped around a blood vessel, sometimes resulting in a “lazy” eye when he’s over-tired, and had his gall bladder removed in 1972 after a concert in Wildwood, New Jersey.
- He appeared in the music video and sang in the choir on the song “Voices That Care.”
- Older half-brother of Shaun Cassidy, Ryan Cassidy, and Patrick Cassidy.
- Former stepson of Shirley Jones. Former stepson of Elliot Silverstein.
- Has a daughter, Katie Cassidy, a.k.a. Katherine Evelyn Benedon, born 25 November 1986, from a previous relationship.
- Starred in the play “Time” in London with Laurence Olivier in 1987. It was Olivier’s final stage performance (although he was only seen via a previously filmed segment).
- Daughter Katie Cassidy is a singer who recently covered her father’s song “I Think I Love You.” She was featured in a VH1 five-part documentary series on the last forty years of teen music performers, Bubblegum Babylon (2002).
- In an attempt to break from his Keith Partridge persona, he posed nude for Annie Leibovitz for a photo in the 11 May 1972 “Rolling Stone” magazine.
- 14 year-old fan Bernadette Whelan died of heart failure on 30 May 1974, from injuries sustained while attending a 26 May Cassidy show at London’s White City Stadium. 650 fans were injured in a crush. Cassidy was so affected that he quit both touring and The Partridge Family (1970).
- Allergic to garlic.
- At his peak, Cassidy was the world’s highest paid live entertainer, and his official fan club was the largest in pop history – exceeding Elvis Presley and The Beatles.
- Out of the approximate $500 million that The Partridge Family (1970) made, he was initially paid $600 per week, but commanded upwards of $50,000 per concert appearance. His renegotiated contract boosted his weekly salary to $6,000 per week plus some participation.
- Made his Broadway debut in 1969 in the musical “The Fig Leaves Are Falling” at the same time his father Jack Cassidy and stepmother Shirley Jones opened on Broadway in “Maggie Flynn”. Both shows were notorious flops, the former closing after four performances.
- Ranked #1 in TV Guide’s list of “TV’s 25 Greatest Teen Idols” (23 January 2005 issue).
- Claimed in his 1994 autobiography that he turned down an offer in the early ’70s to record an album of songs written by Lou Reed and produced by David Bowie (who wanted to experiment with his teenybopper image).
- Ranked #98 on VH1’s 100 Sexiest Artists.
- His hit song “I Think I Love You” was featured and sung on the album “You and Me” by Declan Galbraith.
- He was a close friend of John Lennon, whom he greatly admired.
- Best known by the public for his role as Keith Partridge on The Partridge Family (1970).
- Mentioned in the song “Jackie’s Strength” by Tori Amos.
- Ranked #6 on Vh1’s 100 Greatest Teen Stars.
- Arrested in Florida on November 3, 2010 for DUI.
- Uncle of Caitlin Cassidy and John Cassidy.
- Ex-stepbrother-in-law of Ann Pennington and Janice Pennington.
- His acting mentor was Shirley Jones, who was his former real-life stepmother.
- Was a fan of Julie London’s music.
- David Cassidy is a longtime friend of Shirley Jones.
- He, Sue and Beau live in Ft Lauderdale, Florida. [January 2008]
- Before relocating to his present home in Las Vegas, NV, Cassidy & his family resided for several years in the Fairfield County town of Ridgefield, Connecticut. [January 2007]
- Co-host, with Erica Shaffer, of an infomercial for TimeLife’s “Billboard #1 Hits of the 70s” music collection. [2009]
- His father was of half Irish and half German ancestry. His mother was of mainly Colonial American (English) descent, with a smaller amount of Irish and Swiss-German roots.
- David Cassidy’s best friend of Danny Bonaduce.
- His mother, Evelyn Ward, died on December 23, 2012, at age 89.
- Decided to quit The Partridge Family (1970), after the fourth season, because he was growing tired of playing the role and wanted to move on to other projects.
- David Cassidy once admitted he had a crush on Shirley Jones.
- Revealed that he had a wonderful working relationship with Shirley Jones on The Partridge Family (1970).
- Has known Shirley Jones since he was 6 years old and they’re still good friends.
- A lifelong Shirley Jones fan, he went to the movies to watch Oklahoma! (1955), with his family.
- David Cassidy was the lead vocalist and lead guitarist of The Partridge Family (1970).
- David Cassidy vowed not to tour the UK again in 2015 after his last tour made a profit of only £408.
- Surrogate son of his real-life stepmother – Shirley Jones.
- David Cassidy credits his stepmother, Shirley Jones, as his favorite acting mentor/best friend.
