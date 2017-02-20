Sofia Richie Heats Up Denim in Tommy Hilifiger Upcoming Ad Campaign

Sofia Richie, model, daughter of Lionel Richie and ex girlfriend of Justin Bieber is reportedly heating up her career in Tommy Hilfigers 2017, 70’s inspired spring/summer denim ad campaign.

The 18-year-old younger sister of Nicole Richie, began her modeling career in 2014. She has appeared on a number of high-end editorials as well as gracing the front of a couple of magazine covers.

Her first break was in Who What Wear, a feature in Elle Magazine, cover story for NationAlist Magazine, the face of Mary Grace Swim and teamed up with Teen Vogue and Olay for the #FreshtoSchool online campaign that year. Closing out the year, she inked a deal and signed with L.A. Models and Select Model Management.

In 2015, Sofia shot editorial spreads for: Unleash’d, Elle Girl – Japan, Nylon, Fault, Dazed and Love Culture magazine. She announced in April that she landed her first magazine cover, on the first-ever issue of ‘Popular’ magazine. From there, she went on to shoot with brands: Young & Reckless, Brandy Melville and graced the cover of July’s ASOS magazine.

Stella McCartney personally chose her to attend the Met Ball in 2015 and Madonna made her the face of her clothing line Material Girl. Read more here