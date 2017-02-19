Woman behind the 1973 Roe V. Wade Ruling Norma McCovery Passes Away

Norma McCovery, the woman behind the Roe v. Wade lawsuit which made abortion legal has passed away.

McCorvey who used pseudonym ‘Jane Roe’ to conceal her identity, made history for the 1973 Supreme Court ruling.

Roe filed the lawsuit in 1970 when it was illegal for women in Texas to have an abortion unless there was danger to the life of the mother.

The Supreme Court ruled that women were constitutionally entitled to have an abortion because the 14th Amendment grants them a right to privacy.

Facts:

January 22, 1973 – The U.S. Supreme Court, in a 7-2 decision, affirms the legality of a woman’s right to have an abortion under the Fourteenth amendment to the Constitution.

1971 – The case is filed by Norma McCorvey, known in court documents as Jane ROE against Henry WADE, the district attorney of Dallas County from 1951 to 1987, who enforced a Texas law that prohibited abortion, except to save a woman’s life.

The Case:

The Constitutional Question: Does the Constitution embrace the right of a woman to obtain an abortion, nullifying the Texas prohibition?

The ruling allows for legal abortions during the entire pregnancy, but set up conditions to allow states to regulate abortion during the second and third trimesters.

The Decision:

The Court held that a woman’s right to an abortion fell within the right to privacy (recognized in Griswold v. Connecticut) protected by the Fourteenth Amendment. The decision gave a woman a right to abortion during the entirety of the pregnancy and defined different levels of state interest for regulating abortion in the second and third trimesters.

Full-text opinions by the Justices can be viewed here.

The ruling affected laws in 46 states.

According to sources, McCorvey, 69, died at assisted living facility in Katy, Texas.

