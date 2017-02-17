Marc Anthony Dating 21-Year-Old Miami Model Mariana Downing

Marc Anthony’s is reportedly smitten over a model who is 17 years younger than the Latino music guru.

The 48-year-old singer and ex husband of pop diva Jennifer Lopez and soon to be ex-husband of model Shannon De Lima is dating 21-year-old Wilhelmina Miami model Mariana Downing.

The romance has been blooming for around two months. They met at a dinner party, exchanged phone numbers and they’ve been ringing in each others ears ever since.

Marc Anthony Dating Shannon De Lima

After seven years of marriage to Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony, filed for divorce on Monday, April 01, 2012. Anthony cited his reason for his divorce from the pop singer is “irreconcilable differences.”

Marc was in hopes of a reconciliation and wanted to give the marriage another try until he spoke with J-Lo…and she told Marc that she was "deeply in love" with new beau…Casper Smart. He then realized the marriage over.


