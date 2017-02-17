Nick Cannon Won’t Lose Sleep Over Leaving AGT, BUH BYE!

AGT host Nick Cannon isn’t losing any sleep over his recent decision to walk away from $4.5 million a year deal with the NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.”

According to Cannon, television wasn’t his thing.

According to sources, Cannon announced his exit on Facebook page Monday, saying he was “deeply saddened” about being “threatened with termination by executives” after he made a racial joke about NBC on his recent Showtime stand-up special.

“I was to be punished for a joke … My soul won’t allow me to be in business with corporations that attempt to frown on freedom of speech, censor artists, and question cultural choices. Not to get too detailed but this isn’t the first time executives have attempted to ‘put me in my place’ for so-called unruly actions,” wrote Cannon on Facebook. “I will not stand for it. My moral principles will easily walk away from the millions of dollars they hang over my head.”

As for who will fill the now vacant role? May say that Ryan Seacreast, the former host of the former FOX reality music competition American Idol, should fill Cannon’s shoes. After all, he has experience working with Simon Cowell and knows a thing or two about hosting these types of shows.

Production on season 12 of America’s Got Talent is set to begin next month.