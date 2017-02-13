Rachel Lindsay Rumored to be the Next and First Black Bachelorette

According to the gossip rumor mill, the popular ABC reality dating competition has cast its first ever black lead since it’s inception back in 2002.

Rachel Lindsay, 31-year-old Dallas-based attorney, landed a one-on-one date with Viall in New Orleans. She is one of the six remaining ladies heading into The Bachelor’s February 13 episode.

This is the first time that The Bachelorette has announced a series lead before the person’s elimination episode of The Bachelor has aired.

Rachel Lindsay Gossip News and Trivia

Rachel Lindsay attended the University of Texas where she graduated with a degree in Kinesiology and Sports Management.

After undergrad, Lindsay went on to law school at Marquette University.

She is an attorney who now practices in Dallas, Texas where her expertise is listed as insurance law.