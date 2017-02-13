Grammy Winners 2017 Adele Record and Album of the Year

The 59th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony was held on February 12, 2017.

The CBS network broadcasted the show live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The ceremony recognized the best recordings, compositions, and artists of the eligibility year, which runs from October 1, 2015 to September 30, 2016. The nominations were announced on December 6, 2016.

James Corden hosted the ceremony, his first time hosting it. The “pre-telecast” ceremony (officially named The Premiere Ceremony) was held on the same day prior to the main ceremony and was hosted by comedienne Margaret Cho.

Grammy Winners List

Record of the Year

“Hello” — Adele

Album of the Year

“25” — Adele (read our review)

Song of the Year

“Hello” — Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)

New Artist

Chance the Rapper (read our review of “Coloring Book”)

Pop Solo Performance

“Hello” — Adele

Pop Duo/Group Performance:

“Stressed Out” — Twenty One Pilots

Traditional Pop Vocal Album

“Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin” — Willie Nelson

Pop Vocal Album

“25” — Adele

Dance Recording

“Don’t Let Me Down” — The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya

Dance/Electronic Album

“Skin” — Flume

Contemporary Instrumental Album

“Culcha Vulcha” — Snarky Puppy

Rock Performance

“Blackstar” — David Bowie

Metal Performance

“Dystopia” — Megadeth

Rock Song

“Blackstar” — David Bowie, songwriter (David Bowie)

Rock Album

“Tell Me I’m Pretty” — Cage the Elephant

Alternative Music Album

“Blackstar” — David Bowie

R&B Performance

“Cranes in the Sky” — Solange

Traditional R&B Performance

“Angel” — Lalah Hathaway

R&B Song

“Lake By the Ocean” — Hod David & Musze, songwriters (Maxwell) (read our interview)

Urban Contemporary Album

“Lemonade” — Beyoncé

R&B Album

“Lalah Hathaway Live” — Lalah Hathaway

Rap Performance

“No Problem” — Chance the Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz

Rap/Sung Performance

“Hotline Bling” — Drake

Rap Song

“Hotline Bling” — Aubrey Graham & Paul Jefferies, songwriters (Drake)

Rap Album

“Coloring Book” — Chance the Rapper

Country Solo Performance

“My Church” — Maren Morris

Country Duo/Group Performance

“Jolene” — Pentatonix featuring Dolly Parton

Country Song

“Humble and Kind” — Lori McKenna, songwriter (Tim McGraw)

Country Album

“A Sailor’s Guide to Earth” — Sturgill Simpson (read our interview)

New Age Album

“White Sun II” — White Sun

Improvised Jazz Solo

“I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry” — John Scofield, soloist

Jazz Vocal Album

“Take Me to the Alley” — Gregory Porter

Jazz Instrumental Album

“Country for Old Men” — John Scofield

Large Jazz Ensemble Album

“Presidential Suite: Eight Variations on Freedom” — Ted Nash Big Band

Latin Jazz Album

“Tribute to Irakere: Live in Marciac” — Chucho Valdés

Gospel Performance/Song

“God Provides” — Tamela Mann; Kirk Franklin, songwriter

Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

“Thy Will” — Hillary Scott & the Scott Family; Bernie Herms, Hillary Scott & Emily Weisband, songwriters

Gospel Album

“Losing My Religion” — Kirk Franklin (read our interview)

Contemporary Christian Music Album

“Love Remains” — Hillary Scott & the Scott Family

Roots Gospel Album

“Hymns” — Joey + Rory

Latin Pop Album

“Un Besito Mas” — Jesse & Joy

Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album

“iLevitable” — iLe

Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

“Un Azteca En El Azteca, Vol. 1 (En Vivo)” — Vicente Fernández

Tropical Latin Album

“Donde Están?” — Jose Lugo & Guasábara Combo

American Roots Performance

“House of Mercy” — Sarah Jarosz

American Roots Song

“Kid Sister” — Vince Gill, songwriter (The Time Jumpers)

Americana Album

“This Is Where I Live” — William Bell

Bluegrass Album

“Coming Home” — O’Connor Band With Mark O’Connor

Traditional Blues Album

“Porcupine Meat” — Bobby Rush

Contemporary Blues Album

“The Last Days of Oakland” — Fantastic Negrito

Folk Album

“Undercurrent” — Sarah Jarosz

Regional Roots Music Album

“E Walea” — Kalani Pe’a

Reggae Album

“Ziggy Marley” — Ziggy Marley

World Music Album

“Sing Me Home” — Yo-Yo Ma & The Silk Road Ensemble

Children’s Album

“Infinity Plus One” — Secret Agent 23 Skidoo

Spoken Word Album

“In Such Good Company: Eleven Years of Laughter, Mayhem, and Fun in the Sandbox” — Carol Burnett

Comedy Album

“Talking for Clapping” — Patton Oswalt

Musical Theater Album

“The Color Purple”

Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

“Miles Ahead” (Miles Davis & Various Artists)

Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

“Star Wars: The Force Awakens” — John Williams, composer

Song Written for Visual Media

“Can’t Stop The Feeling!” — Max Martin, Shellback & Justin Timberlake, songwriters (Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Gwen Stefani, James Corden, Zooey Deschanel, Walt Dohrn, Ron Funches, Caroline Hjelt, Aino Jawo, Christopher Mintz-Plasse & Kunal Nayyar), Track from: “Trolls”

Instrumental Composition

“Spoken at Midnight” — Ted Nash, composer

Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

“You And I” — Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)

Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

“Flintstones” — Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)

Recording Package

“Blackstar” — Jonathan Barnbrook, art director (David Bowie)

Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

“Edith Piaf 1915-2015” — Gérard Lo Monaco, art director (Edith Piaf)

Album Notes

“Sissle and Blake Sing Shuffle Along” — Ken Bloom & Richard Carlin, album notes writers (Eubie Blake & Noble Sissle)

Historical Album

“The Cutting Edge 1965-1966: The Bootleg Series, Vol.12” (Collector’s Edition), Steve Berkowitz & Jeff Rosen, compilation producers; Mark Wilder, mastering engineer (Bob Dylan)

Engineered Album, Non-Classical

“Blackstar” — David Bowie, Tom Elmhirst, Kevin Killen & Tony Visconti, engineers; Joe LaPorta, mastering engineer (David Bowie)

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Greg Kurstin

Remixed Recording

“Tearing Me Up” (RAC Remix) — André Allen Anjos, remixer (Bob Moses)

Surround Sound Album

“Dutilleux: Sur Le Même Accord; Les Citations; Mystère De L’instant & Timbres, Espace, Mouvement” — Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, surround mix engineers; Dmitriy Lipay, surround mastering engineer; Dmitriy Lipay, surround producer (Ludovic Morlot & Seattle Symphony)

Engineered Album, Classical

“Corigliano: The Ghosts of Versailles” — Mark Donahue & Fred Vogler, engineers (James Conlon, Guanqun Yu, Joshua Guerrero, Patricia Racette, Christopher Maltman, Lucy Schaufer, Lucas Meachem, LA Opera Chorus & Orchestra)

Producer of the Year, Classical

David Frost

Orchestral Performance

“Shostakovich: Under Stalin’s Shadow – Symphonies Nos. 5, 8 & 9” — Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra)

Opera Recording

“Corigliano: The Ghosts of Versailles” — James Conlon, conductor; Joshua Guerrero, Christopher Maltman, Lucas Meachem, Patricia Racette, Lucy Schaufer & Guanqun Yu; Blanton Alspaugh, producer (LA Opera Orchestra; LA Opera Chorus)

Choral Performance

“Penderecki Conducts Penderecki, Volume 1” — Krzysztof Penderecki, conductor; Henryk Wojnarowski, choir director (Nikolay Didenko, Agnieszka Rehlis & Johanna Rusanen; Warsaw Philharmonic Orchestra; Warsaw Philharmonic Choir)

Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

“Steve Reich” — Third Coast Percussion

Classical Instrumental Solo

“Daugherty: Tales of Hemingway” — Zuill Bailey; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor (Nashville Symphony)

Classical Solo Vocal Album

TIE: “Schumann & Berg” — Dorothea Röschmann; Mitsuko Uchida, accompanist;

and “Shakespeare Songs” — Ian Bostridge; Antonio Pappano, accompanist (Michael Collins, Elizabeth Kenny, Lawrence Power & Adam Walker)

Classical Compendium

“Daugherty: Tales of Hemingway; American Gothic; Once Upon A Castle” — Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Tim Handley, producer

Contemporary Classical Composition

“Daugherty: Tales of Hemingway” — Michael Daugherty, composer (Zuill Bailey, Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony)

Music Video

“Formation” — Beyoncé

Music Film

“The Beatles: Eight Days a Week the Touring Years” — Ron Howard, video director; Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Scott Pascucci & Nigel Sinclair, video producers