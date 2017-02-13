Adele Flubs During George Michael Grammy Awards Tribute

Adele probably doesn’t consider The Grammy Awards to be one of her favorite places to perform.

The 28-year-old singer had yet another night to forget on Sunday when she flubbed a live tribute to George Michael.

She was half a verse into a pared-down version of the late singer’s Fast Love, when disaster struck.

With rousing support from the crowd, Adele gathered herself and started from the top, this time acing the dissonant, slowed-down version of the Wham legends disco track.

Tears welled in her eyes as she finished, in a mirror of last year’s performance which was plagued with technical difficulties.

At last year’s ceremony, her rendition of All I Ask was embarrassingly hit by sound issues, through no fault of her own.

Grammy Winners List Adele



Record of the Year

“Hello” — Adele

Album of the Year

“25” — Adele (read our review)

Song of the Year

“Hello” — Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)

Pop Solo Performance

“Hello” — Adele

Pop Vocal Album

“25” — Adele

Adele Quotes:

I’m learning about tax at the moment with my accountant – pffffff! I use the NHS, I can’t use public transport any more, doing what I do, I went to state school, I’m mortified to have to pay 50 per cent! Trains are always late, most state schools are shit and I’ve gotta give you like four million quid, are you ‘avin a laugh? When I got my tax bill in from 19 I was ready to go ‘n’ buy a gun and randomly open fire.

[on singing her songs of heartbreak] Imagine if you weren’t in an office job or whatever, and you were performing your feelings as I do. It’s kind of like not getting over something isn’t it, because every night you have to talk about it.

I love food and hate exercise. I don’t have time to work out. I don’t want to be on the cover of Playboy or Vogue. I want to be on the cover of Rolling Stone or Q. I’m not a trend-setter. I’m a singer. I’d rather weigh a ton and make an amazing album than look like Nicole Richie and do a shit album. My aim in life is never to be skinny.

When it comes to staying myself – my career isn’t my life, it doesn’t come home with me. So it’s a piece of piss staying grounded and not being changed by it. The same things I’ve always liked still satisfy me. My team’s the same and my group of friends are the same. Of course I’m bowled over by people’s response to “21,” and when I meet artists I love, it blows my mind. But it baffles me as well. I go home and my best friend laughs at me, rather than going to a celebrity-studded party to rub shoulders with people who know me but who I don’t know. I’m Z-list when it comes to that shit.

I’ve never been more normal than I am now.

I don’t make music for eyes. I make music for ears.

Even if I did have, you know, a ‘Sports Illustrated’ body, I’d still wear elegant clothes.

Crying is really bad for your vocal cords.

Heartbreak can definitely give you a deeper sensibility for writing songs. I drew on a lot of heartbreak when I was writing my first album, I didn’t mean to but I just did.

The bigger your career gets, the smaller your life gets.

You’re only as good as your next record.