George Clooney Enjoys a Pre-Twins Guys Night Out in West Hollywood

Actor George Clooney is taking advantage of his pre-dad time by having a guys night out with friends.

The soon to be father of twins was reportedly seen leaving Craig’s in West Hollywood Friday night. He was said to be with best pal and business partner Rande Gerber.

In case you missed it…..

George Clooney, 55, and wife, British-Lebanese human rights lawyer Amal Alamuddin are having twins!

Julie Chen, co-host of the CBS talk show “The Talk,” announced the news on Thursday’s show.

According to sources, prior to the announcement… the news was confirmed by the Clooney. Read more here

Who is Rande Gerber?

Rand Gerber has a son, Presley Walker Gerber, (born July 2, 1999) and a daughter, Kaia Gerber, (born September 3, 2001) with his wife, Cindy Crawford.

He was among the guests at Pamela Anderson’s and Kid Rock’s wedding

Longtime friend of George Clooney.

He was George Clooney’s best man at George and Amal Clooney’s wedding on September 27, 2014.

He is of Russian Jewish descent.

