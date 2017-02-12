First Lady Tours Japanese Gardens With Prime Ministers Wife

First Lady Melania Trump shared her self proclaimed love of gardening during a outing with Akie Abe, the wife of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

She treated Mrs. Abe to a tour at the Delray Beach museum and its six Japanese-inspired gardens.

They weren’t the only ones enjoying their day. While they were out and about… President Donald Trump and the Japanese prime minister played golf at Trump’s private club Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla.

Is Melania Trump a Presidential tradition breaker….

First Lady of the United States (FLOTUS) is the title held by the wife of the President of the United States, concurrent with the president’s term of office. Although the first lady’s role has never been codified or officially defined, she figures prominently in the political and social life of the nation.

The Office of FLOTUS is accountable to the First Lady for her to carry out her duties as hostess of the White House, and is also in charge of all social and ceremonial events of the White House. The First Lady has her own staff that includes a chief of staff, press secretary, White House Social Secretary, Chief Floral Designer, etc. The Office of the First Lady is an entity of the White House Office, a branch of the Executive Office of the President.

How much does the FLOTUS Make? The Presidents salary might only be 46% of his total earnings, but it is still a healthy $400,000 per year. If the President was paid hourly, he would earn $223.84 per hour for a forty hour work week. And although the First Lady works almost as hard as (or even harder than) the President, she only earns $10,000 a year.

Broken Traditions:

Melania Trump’s role in he White House has already charted its own course. The former Slovenian model will not be living in the White House, at least while her and the president’s 10-year-old son Barron finishes school.

The first lady broke another tradition during a visit from Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie Abe.

Traditionally, it’s the role of the first lady to accompany spouses from foreign nations when they visit the United States. But on Friday first lady Abe was flying solo as she toured Washington.