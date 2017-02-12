2017 Grammy Fashion Awards Who Was Hot, Who Was Not so Hot?

In the name of Grammy fashion….were they a hit or a miss?

The Grammy Awards are about the music, but as with any awards show, the fashions often take center stage…especially on the red carpet. Even before the show kicked off Sunday night, outlandish outfits were grabbing headlines on social media.

Grammy Fashion always gets a little weird. Remember Margaret Cho’s sheer peacock dress, Jennifer Lopez’s low-low-low-cut Versace dress (which, in retrospect, actually seems almost demure), and Nicki Minaj’s Little Red Riding Hood-like cape?

This year had a few of its own unforgettable styles. See them HERE