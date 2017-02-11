President Trump Plays 18 Holes With Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe

President Trump welcomed the Japanese prime minister and his wife to his ‘winter White House’ in Mar-a-Lago after jetting off for a weekend of ‘golf diplomacy’.

At a dinner on Friday evening at the luxurious resort, President Trump was joined by his wife Melania, Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie, as well as Robert Kraft, the owner of the Super Bowl winners the New England Patriots.

On Saturday, President Trump and Prime Minister Abe are set to play golf in Palm Beach at Trump’s Mar-A-Lago property which is reportedly a ‘personal gift’ from the president to his foreign companion.

Trump is returning a bit of generosity displayed by Abe when the two men met at Trump Tower, when Abe presented him with a gold colored golf driver. It is unknown whether the president would use the club during their joint outing.

Shinzō Abe (安倍 晋三 Abe Shinzō ?, IPA: is the current Prime Minister of Japan, re-elected to the position in December 2012. Abe is also the President of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).

The club is a Honma Beres S-05 with 9.5 degrees of loft with a 5S Armrq Infinity stiff shaft.

The company’s website describes the club as being for players seeking a higher trajectory and slice correction.

Interestingly, Abe might have gotten the golf-gift idea from his grandfather, former Prime Minister Nobuske Kishi, who in 1957 played a round of golf with then President Dwight Eisenhower.

The driver, which sells for $3,755, comes in either a black- or gold-colored head. Fittingly, given Mr. Trump’s penchant for adorning rooms in gilded gold, the Prime Minister opted for the latter.