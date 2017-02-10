Congratulations George Clooney and Wife Amal Alamuddin

Congratulations to actor George Clooney, 55, and wife, British-Lebanese human rights lawyer Amal Alamuddin.

They’re having twins!

Julie Chen, co-host of the CBS talk show “The Talk,” announced the news on Thursday’s show.

According to sources, prior to the announcement….the news was confirmed by the Clooney.

George Clooney Gossip News and Trivia

George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin Relationship Controversy

Clooney became engaged to British-Lebanese human rights lawyer Amal Alamuddin on April 28, 2014. In July 2014, Clooney publicly criticized the British tabloid newspaper the Daily Mail after it claimed his fiancée’s mother opposes their marriage on religious grounds. When the tabloid apologized for its false story, Clooney refused to accept the apology. He called the paper “the worst kind of tabloid. One that makes up its facts to the detriment of its readers.” On August 7, 2014, Clooney and Alamuddin retrieved marriage licenses at the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea of the United Kingdom. Alamuddin and Clooney were officially married on September 27, 2014 at Ca’ Farsetti. They were married by Clooney’s friend Walter Veltroni, the former mayor of Rome.

George Clooney Relationship History

George Clooney dated the actress Kelly Preston (1987–1989).

He was married to actress Talia Balsam from 1989 to 1993.

He also had a relationship with actress Ginger Lynn Allen.

He dated French reality TV personality Céline Balitran

Had a five-year on-again, off-again meeting British model Lisa Snowdon in 2000.

He dated Renée Zellweger in 2001.

He dated Krista Allen

He dating reality personality Sarah Larson, but the couple broke up in May 2008. In July 2009.

George Clooney was in a relationship with Italian actress Elisabetta Canalis until they split in June 2011.

In July 2011, Clooney started dating former WWE Diva Stacy Keibler, and they ended their relationship in July 2013.