Winter Storm Warning in NYC and Southern NY State

WINTER Storm Warning REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THURSDAY…

Here’s what weather experts are saying …..

Snow accumulations: 8 to 12 inches…locally higher.

Locations: New York City, Nassau County, Southern Connecticut, the Lower Hudson Valley and Northeastern New Jersey.

Hazard type…Heavy snow.

Timing: Late tonight through Thursday.

Impacts: Hazardous/dangerous travel due to snow covered roads and poor visibility. Blowing and drifting snow is likely. Local power outages with downed trees and power lines possible.

Winds: North 15 to 25 mph with gusts 30 to 35 mph.

Visibility: One quarter mile or less at times.

Temperatures: Falling into the 20s.

Recommended actions

A Winter Storm Warning for Heavy Snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Significant amounts of snow are forecast that will make travel dangerous. Only travel in an emergency. If you must travel…keep an extra flashlight…food… and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.